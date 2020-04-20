As the Kittitas County Incident Management Team (IMT) continues to respond to COVID-19, the work has been shifting to efforts for reopening local businesses, safely, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
With the potential end of Gov. Inslee’s emergency order for “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” there will be requirements in place for any business operating to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We know that the most recent positive cases of COVID-19 in our county occurred in essential workers. We know that people who are interacting with others are at risk for contracting the disease that causes COVID-19,” said Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson. “We will see an increase in cases as people interact more, so it is imperative that we reopen locally with the intention of limiting and controlling that increase.”
In the coming weeks, businesses are encouraged to start now with addressing ways to minimize and control the spread of COVID-19 in their establishments. Businesses will be required to address ways to keep people six feet apart, which may include offering delivery, limiting customer capacity, etc. — https://coronavirus.wa.gov/business-workers/business-signage-toolkit is a resource available now for local establishments.
In addition to businesses addressing safety concerns, the IMT has as an Economic Recovery Group. The group has been working since early March to provide assistance to local businesses to access financial resources and provide communication. Starting this week, the group will be providing a weekly informational call targeted specifically to Kittitas County business owners.
In order for businesses to reopen in the future, business locations will be required to have the necessary safety procedures in place.
“The IMT will work closely with our county commissioners to solidify reopening plans and procedures,” Dr. Larson said.
The Washington State Department of Health continues to have resources and recommendations available for specific business locations at www.doh.wa.gov along with the Washington State Coronavirus Response page https://coronavirus.wa.gov/.
As more information becomes available, watch the county website along with its Facebook page for more information. Questions about your health should be directed to your local healthcare provider or you can call the Temporary COVID Clinic at KVH at 509-933-8850. For general COVID-19 questions, the Emergency Operation Center is at 509-933-8315 or 509-933-8305.