The school lunch to-go program helped students get their fill despite school shutdowns this spring, and according to Ellensburg School District Food Services Director Alexandra Epstein-Solfield, the program served more than 103,000 meals over the 13 weeks of remote education.
Epstein-Solfield said the lunch to-go program will likely continue next fall. Schools will still have to make adjustments due to COVID-19, and food services will have to continue to adapt.
The district is considering different options for returning to school in the fall. The best-case scenario would still require students to keep their distance from each other. The district is also making plans in case any families don’t feel comfortable sending their children to school. The grab-and-go lunch program will be available to serve any of these students.
“If, for some reason, we do bring kids back, they really can’t be congregating in the cafeteria at normal levels, so there’s a good chance we would have to look at some alternative models for dining,” Epstein-Solfield said.
She said these alternative models might have students eating in their classrooms, or in the gym. They would want to keep students as spread out as possible.
“For that reason, the food really needs to be easy to carry,” Epstein-Solfield said. “The food is just a little more flexible when it is in a grab-and-go format.”
The program began serving children from a single location, Morgan Middle School. By the end of the year, there were nine different locations. Soon the district was serving nearly 10,000 lunches a week.
The program wasn’t just serving students from the district. The program was available to anyone who needed a lunch, so long as they were under 18.
SUMMER MEALS
The program will end for the summer, although FISH food bank will provide meals through the Picnic in the Park program. Normally this program is located in actual parks, but because of COVID-19, it will be using some of the same locations as the ESD lunch program.
FISH Executive Director Peggy Morache said the food will be similar to the meals the school district was providing, and for the first time, Picnic in the Park will be serving breakfast. The meals will be free to anyone 18 and under.
According to FISH Special Programs Director Teo Bicchieri, the program started Monday, picking up where ESD left off.
For the first day, Bicchieri served less people than he would have liked, but is confident that once word gets out that FISH is still providing meals, they will see more people taking advantage of the service.
“We expect to see a little bit of an uptick in our numbers, we don’t expect to see the same kind of turnout we got from the school district, because they were serving all their students, but we hope to get as many folks fed as we can this summer,” Bicchieri said. “We are really excited to see how this summer goes.”
The opening and closing times depend are different for each location. From 10:45 a.m. to noon, the locations at Mount Stuart Elementary and the corner of Alder and 18th Street will be serving food. From 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. locations at Mill Pond Mobile Manor and Morgan Middle School will be open. And from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the location at Kittitas Secondary School will be open.