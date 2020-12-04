As wildfires in Central Washington become more frequent and intense, a collaborative is looking at a holistic method of mitigating risk while benefiting stream and riparian habitat at the same time.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group is working with the Tapash Sustainable Forest Collaborative to perform stream restoration projects in collaboration with strategic forest thinning and controlled burns with the intention of lessening the intensity of wildfires that afflict the region. The collaborative consists of The Nature Conservancy, Yakama Nation, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Washington Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Forest Service.
“Aquatic work and forest health work are really two systems that work together,” Reese Lolley, Director of Forest Restoration and Fire at The Nature Conservancy said.
Lolley said the Tapash Collaborative has been working with partners and land managers since 2015 to look at how upland habitats interact with aquatic ones. One of the benefits of the collaborative is that it allows projects to cross borders of land ownership in order to achieve results on a much larger scale.
In 2015, Lolley said the collaborative began looking at a 90,000-acre area of land with their partners to determine how to effectively coordinate on shared objectives for both scientific study and restoration of the lands.
“We know that fire doesn’t respect those ownership boundaries,” he said. “Water and fish don’t respect those boundaries, so how can we work better across those ownerships.”
Focusing on the Taneum watershed, Lolley said the collaborative has worked together to embark on forest, stream and floodplain restoration in the area. The bulk of the work involves reversing human impact on the watershed as it pertains to all aspects of restoration.
WILDFIRES: A HUMAN HISTORY
Using dendrochronology studies on a cross section of old-growth ponderosa pine, Lolley said a view of the cross section shows that prior to the early 1900s, wildfires were a much more common occurrence, happening every five to 15 years on average. Those frequent fires were much less intense, scarring the tree but not killing it.
Around 1910, the rings of the tree tell a much different story. Lolley said this was around the time that humans began suppressing wildfires, effectively excluding them from the landscape. Prior to this, he said native tribes such as the Yakama Nation were using the fires and managing them effectively within the ecosystem, and that the stream habitats also had adapted to handle the less intense fire activity.
After European influence on the forests began to take hold, Lolley said the suppression of wildfires was successful for most of the century, pointing out on the ponderosa cross section that it didn’t experience a wildfire for approximately 70 years after European intervention.
“That’s a trend across the West in that we successful in excluding fire,” he said. “That’s also right around when we began developing the West as we know it now.”
Lolley said the successful exclusion came as a result of many factors. One was the way humans managed the land as well as technical advances that came around both World Wars. He also pointed to a cooling trend within the climate during much of the century, tapering off around the 1980s.
“What we’re seeing now is a change in forest structure,” he said.
When wildfires were more frequent and less intense, Lolley explained that they didn’t bake the soil in the way that modern wildfires do. This gave understory plants a chance to regenerate much faster after the fire swept through. The fires also prevented the buildup of understory fuels, which are a major factor in how modern wildfires burn so intensively. The less intense fires also were primarily focused within the understory, as opposed to modern crown fires that burn at the tops of large trees due to their intensity.
“Now, it’s more prevalent to have a multistory forest, so that when a wildfire does come through, it ends up killing more of the overstory trees,” Lolley said. “Now when it burns the soil, it burns in a way where it’s hotter and more damaging to the soil. It takes longer to recover.”
FIRE’S RELATIONSHIP WITH WATERSHEDS
When high-intensity fires damage the soils to the point where they cannot rapidly recover, Lolley said it is important to look at how that activity affects watersheds. In the example of a heavy rainstorm occurring in the year after an intense wildfire, he said the stream and watershed habitats are going to be affected more intensely as opposed to a less intense fire event.
Yakama Nation Fisheries Habitat Biologist Ashton Bunce said the placement of large wood in streambeds helps to mitigate sediment erosion and streambank degradation during the heavy rain events that follow intense wildfires.
“You’re going to have a lot of water and sediment flushing down the stream,” she said. “That can lead to down cutting and further degradation of the stream, so having wood in the stream will act to accumulate all that sediment coming down. All the vegetation out on the floodplain will also help rack up sediment and nutrients, helping water quality during post-fire runoff.”
Looking at the Taneum watershed, Lolley said the collaborative has looked at how the forest has changed over the last 100-plus years of management to better understand what treatments are necessary, while at the same time looking at the effects of human manipulation on stream habitat within the watershed. By understanding the contributing impacts on the watershed, he said various pieces of the puzzle could be identified, which could then be addressed by various members of the collaborative.
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Yakima Basin Program Director Rebecca Wassell said historic studies have shown that riparian areas burned at lower frequency and intensity than upland habitats in ponderosa pine and Douglas fir forests.
“That’s not always the case in contemporary forests, because of that legacy of management,” she said. “The history of damming, changes in the way forests have been managed and channeling fish have made it so that in very high-intensity fires, some riparian areas actually burn at a high intensity at well.”
In habitats where watersheds are able to hold water on the landscape, Wassell said they are seeing that those riparian areas work to create a firebreak, helping to dampen intensity of the fire as it crosses those habitats.
“It seems that the consensus of the research is that in a system that was managed more holistically in the past, we saw riparian areas burning at a lower frequency than upland,” she said. “Under our current system of management, it’s really variable based on where they are in the landscape.”
Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group Project Manager Connor Parrish said using the example of the Wenas Creek watershed, there are many areas where riparian habitat is basically nonexistent due to human management. He pointed out that areas of the stream have been cut down beyond the historic sediment levels to the point where the entire water table has dropped as a result.
“That’s why the riparian habitat can’t live there,” he said. “It can’t access the water table.”
With work such as the projects through the Tapash Collaborative, Parrish said changes can be made to mitigate the detrimental effects of prior management. He pointed out the work being done in the Taneum by the Yakama Nation to place large wood structures within the creek bed, which has helped raise the water table onto the floodplain.
“The wood that is in the stream is helping spread that water out at more frequent flow occurrences, and sort of soak the floodplain,” he said. “That creates habitat for different vegetation to grow, and that wet environment that helps the plants and soil also creates fire breaks in contrast to the degraded system you see in the Wenas.”
Bunce explained that pushing more water on the floodplain also opens side channels in the stream system, which gives both aquatic and terrestrial wildlife places of refuge, especially in wildfire events. As the region experiences wetter winters with less low-altitude snowpack, she said the expanded floodplain also helps act as a sponge, retaining much of the water that would traditionally form through snowpack.
“As we shift to a more rainfall-driven system, it’s becoming harder and harder to retain that water,” she said. “By acting as a sponge, that floodplain can retain more of that water, which is really helpful during drought conditions.”
Parrish said the degradation in the Wenas area is a common sight in heavily developed meadow areas within the region, and that the habitats can be eventually restored by using wood from upland forest thinning.
Wassell said another benefit of wood placement for stream restoration is seeing the return of beavers to their native habitat.
“A beaver-managed landscape retains vast quantities of water,” she said. “It really increases our resiliency in the area they’re working.”
Looking towards the future, Parrish said the work being done today will have a marked effect on how communities in the region have to deal with wildfires in the coming decades.
“If we can try and set these ecosystems up to something that’s similar to the way they were managed prior to European colonization, the systems can respond to fire and recover on their own without needing as much help from us,” he said.