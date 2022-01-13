A former Kittitas County Fire Marshal has been charged with multiple felonies in a Jefferson County, stemming from an investigation begun earlier in 2021.
Patrick Henry Nicholson Jr. was charged in November with two felony counts of voyeurism stemming from events in December 2012 while he was employed as a firefighter and paramedic for East Jefferson Fire and Rescue, a position he held from 2007 to 2015. The Port Townsend Leader reported Nicholson made his first appearance in court addressing the charges on Dec. 17, pleading not guilty to the two charges, and that his trial is set for March 14. If convicted, each charge could lead to up to five years imprisonment or a $10,000 fine.
According to a probable cause statement from the Port Townsend Police Department, the investigation was taken up in April 2021 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, which originally stemmed from a report filed by Nicholson’s ex-wife in Yakima County in January 2021 regarding an alleged sex crime. At the time, Nicholson was the Kittitas County Fire Marshal, having taken that post in 2017.
In the course of the investigation the Jefferson County detective assigned to the case gained access to multiple storage drives containing a collection of videos belonging to Nicholson. The two felony charges involve two specific videos taken in December 2012 at the East Jefferson Fire and Rescue station in Port Townsend. The charging documents allege Nicholson had hidden a camera in a sleeping area at the station, filming a female firefighter changing before getting into bed.
When contacted by the detective, the firefighter that was depicted in the film stated she had not given consent to being filmed. The detective investigated the room and discovered an outlet that matched up with the angle of the video, although there was no recording device present when he inspected the outlet.
The video resulting in the second felony charge was allegedly taken in the same room in the firehouse, also in December 2012. The video, slightly under two minutes in length, depicted similar content to that of the first video in the charging document. In this case, the female firefighter depicted also did not provide consent for the video being taken of her.
In the second video, the investigating detective noted in the probable cause statement that the angle of the camera was slightly different than that of the first video, indicating to the detective that the camera had been removed or checked and then placed back into the same location.
DEPARTURE FROM COUNTY POSITION
Kittitas County Community Development Services Director Dan Carlson said Nicholson was put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 30, 2021, when the county learned about the ongoing investigation in Jefferson County.
“That was based on information that we got from Jefferson County that there was an investigation,” he said. “We placed him on administrative leave until more information was available. That was to allow time to see if the investigation would reveal more information that could impact his employment.”
Carlson said the county made the decision to terminate Nicholson’s employment on Nov. 9, shortly after charges were filed against him in the case.
Since Nicholson’s termination, Carlson said Deputy Fire Marshal Ryan Mc Allister has been handling the marshal duties. Mc Allister has been in his position with the county since 2019. Carlson said the county advertised for the fire marshal position in December.
“We are now considering candidates for that job,” he said. “This was unexpected and kind of sudden, but Ryan stepped up and has done a great job at handling the fire marshal duties since then.”