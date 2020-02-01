The length of a foster care stay can be indeterminate, but the impact can be life-long.
While it is not always possible, the goal of foster care is to reunite a child with his or her original family. This means fostering a child may take only a couple of days, or it could be permanent.
Ellenburg’s Tyann Whitworth, the Region 2 recruitment coordinator for Fostering Washington, said she has had around 70 kids come through her home in the nine years she has been a foster parent. Whitworth said this is above the average number of kids a foster home will see, but it gives an idea of how much good a single foster family can do.
“There is a stigma around foster kids,” Whitworth said. “But typically, they are just your normal kid. They want people to love them, they want people to recognize when they do good things. But they have been through trauma, and I think it is our job to understand how trauma impacts kids, so that we can help them heal.”
Whitworth said currently, Fostering Washington has not had too many problems finding homes for children, but they have had to send some kids out of county in order for them to get a home. They especially want people who are willing to take teenagers, groups of siblings and children with mental/physical difficulties. She estimates they receive close to four to five kids a month, but that number is never consistent.
Whitworth said nearly anyone can become a foster parent. You have to be over 21, pass a background check and be financially independent of the foster care reimbursements. Anyone who wants to make a difference in a child’s life could become a foster parent. Whitworth said it is good to have a diverse range of families. This is because every kid is different, and might respond better to a certain atmosphere, such as a farmhouse instead of a city.
“Really any adult that feels like they have room for a kid,” Whitworth said. “There is not like, specific types of people that are better. It’s more of if you feel it’s something that you feel connection to. We have such a variety of kids… it’s good to have a variety of parents.”
Ellensburg foster parents Beth and Steve Marsh said people thinking about becoming a foster parent should absolutely do it, but make sure they do their research and are prepared. They currently have eight children living with them, and there are some difficult times, but it is worth it. The way they change a child’s life, and the relationships they make with some of the kids are monumental. They still have dinner once a week with the family of their first foster daughter.
The Marsh foster home has seen around 20 kids in the last 10 years, and they plan on seeing more. They care for kids age 2 days to those aged 20 years. In order to keep track of their kids, they don’t call themselves the Marsh family, they are called “Team Awesome.”
“We love caring for children,” Steve said. “We have totally and thoroughly enjoyed it, but there are times where it is extremely difficult. A child leaves or you find out the situation a child has come from and what they are going through. The state can be frustrating, the kids can be frustrating, they come to you with issues and sometimes those issues are extreme.”
Whitworth said there are always kids in the community who need help, and foster parents have the opportunity to help and support them. Becoming a foster parent gives people the opportunity to help a child in a way that will change their life. These are kids who have almost all been through some type of trauma and having a solid family to rely on is critical for a child’s future.
“Some of them are more resilient and are not as effected, but some of our kids have been through a lot,” Whitworth said. “Foster parents that are willing to support them through that can make a big difference. You can make a big difference in a kid’s life if you can take that time to help them process through some of their emotions.”
For more information go to fosteringwa.org.