Gus Foster has prided himself on his customer service at Central City Comics in historic downtown Ellensburg. Sometimes people come in just to browse or take a look at the latest, maybe they buy something, maybe they don’t. But it’s that hands-on approach to business.
“Customer services keeps them coming back,” Foster said.
Some might argue that comic book sales should be on the essential list, he said with a laugh. But like most of the small businesses across the country, Central City Comics at 113 E. Fourth Avenue, he was rolled up in the governor’s closure order. Funny thing is, landlords and utility companies, they expect a check every month no matter how business is going, or in his case, no business at all.
Fourteen small businesses in Kittitas County received micro-enterprise grants from HopeSource to help survive the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re really glad that HopeSource came up with this money,” chamber of commerce CEO Amy McGuffin said. “We were able to assist people countywide. Some from Roslyn, some in Cle Elum and some from Ellensburg.
“This whole process is about guidelines, so it’s nice to be able to help people locally.”
The funds, provided through a $42,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Washington state Department of Commerce, were distributed to applicants through a joint program with the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
“The PPP and small business loans went pretty quickly, so its real nice to have something local to help out,” said Foster, who’s been shutdown since March 26. “I might be closed for business but I still have to pay the rent and keep the lights on. I have some time-sensitive products coming to the store, so I need to be here. So the HopeSource grant really helps.”
Businesses had to have five or fewer employees to qualify, be housed in a physical location and be able to document loss of revenue during the state of emergency. An executive committee of the HopeSource Board of Directors reviewed and approved the applications.
“The grant will be used for business-related expenses while our shop is closed due to COVID-19. This money will immediately recirculate and strengthen our community,” said Jaime Gutierrez, owner of the Northwest Barbershop in downtown Ellensburg. “I was excited to hear that my business received this grant because businesses like mine have not been able to access federal business assistance program.”
Kittitas County has applied to begin Gov. Jay Inslee’s Phase 2 in his reopening plan. The variance application will allow the county to skip Phase 1 of the recovery plan if the governor approves. Phase 2 allows gatherings of not more than five people, outdoor recreation involving less than five and some nonessential businesses to reopen.
“The whole thing is designed to keep people safe,” Foster said. “The thing about my business is that people come in and handle the games or comic books and I can’t follow them around and sanitize everything they touch.
“It makes sense that I not reopen until I’m sure this has run its course. I haven’t decided yet, but this grant money will help until that decision’s made.”
HopeSource is a Community Action Agency providing a wide range of human services in Central Washington. For more information, call HopeSource at 509-925-1448.