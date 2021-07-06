KITTITAS — America never ran from anything, but she did pay the COVID its due with isolation and health restrictions for the past year and a half.
It seemed only right that the first major celebration since those restrictions were lifted would be the Independence Day of a country making its way back to pre-pandemic life.
As they gathered on Main Street it had a feel of normalcy and the T-shirt on a young dancer in front of the bandstand seemed to sum up what everybody was thinking. It read “Freedom to chase your dreams.”
Fourth of July in this small town wasn’t exactly a dream, but crowds lined the streets for the parade, the ever-present flame on the Ryan Thompson memorial for the fallen Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputy and the numerous American flags flying up and down the street were a reminder of what is important.
Now, with 90 degrees back to being the high and not the low in the heat wave that pelted the region the week leading up to the celebration, it seemed like life was back to normal. There were water slides for the children, free hot dogs and water stands nearby. The dunking tank drew its fair share of attention along with the food and drink vendors.
Joanna Pendyar patiently waited in line to get a multi-colored Hawaiian ice, what her parents might have called a snow cone, and it sure tasted good on a hot day.
Kevin Krause and his daughter Shaylee mounted a bicycle made for two, taking part in the Fourth of July parade along with riders on horseback, costume characters, and flag-waving people in vehicles throwing candy to the hordes of children along the parade route. Jacob Utter stood among the crowd proudly waving a Bicentennial American flag with a huge 76 in the middle of the stars.
The celebration wasn’t massive in size, but it was huge for the American spirit of this rural community that was ready for some sense of normalcy and celebrating America’s freedom was a step in the right direction.
The icing on top was the return of live music and the stage in the center of the block turned into the gathering point as the day wore on. South Cle Elum band The Roberts, quite literally a band of guys named Bob, treated the crowd to an Americana brand of music to get things started.
Bob Lupton (drums), Bob Trumpy (bass), Bob Van Lone (lead guitar) and Rob Witte (guitar), started things off with “Poncho and Lefty” and it felt like a scaled down Willie Nelson shindig. The show also included songs like “Cisco Kid,” from the War songbook, Neil Young’s “Cinnamon Girl,” and Delbert McClinton’s “Givin’ It Up For Your Love.”
The Olson Brothers brought their national acclaimed country western sound back home. Luke and Isaac Olson blew out of Olympia onto the music scene in 2013 after winning a national songwriting contest the Texaco Country Showdown with their Pacific Northwest inspired song “Sunrise.” The contest earned them a trip to Nashville where they were introduced at the Grand Ole Opry, and it’s been a whirlwind ever since.
They treated their Kittitas audience with songs that got them to this point and several written during the 2020 lockdown. “We actually wrote this next song on Facetime with Luke being in Nashville and me being up here,” Isaac said.
Where The Roberts paid tribute to Neil Young during their set, the Olson’s played a song where Ronnie Van Zant reminded Neil to mind his own business, “… And I hope Neil Young will remember, a southern man don’t need him around anyhow … ”
Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” brought them to their feet, dancers filled the floor in front of the stage and the Olson Brothers took it on into the night.
It was a night America needed and the words on the T-shirt, “Freedom to chase your dreams,” seemed even more important now more than ever.