It’s been anything but an all-American summer so far, but organizers are keeping their collective fingers crossed that plans for the Fourth of July can add a little sense of normal to current events.
Parades and other activities have been cancelled. Barring winds of 25 mph or greater, scheduled fireworks displays are scheduled to light up the skies across Ellensburg and Cle Elum on the Fourth of July.
With a bit of good fortune, Kittitas County will be in Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan by next week. That still won’t open the doors to large gatherings, but is expected to be a step in the right direction.
“People will be able to sit and watch from home. But they are welcome to sit in their cars at a closer location of their choosing,” said Kittitas Valley Events Center director Kady Porterfield. “The Rodeo Committee has graciously allowed us to shoot off the fireworks from the top of the Rodeo Hill, so people will be able to see them from various locations all around town.
“We’re excited. In some way we’re going to have a Fourth of July celebration and that’s something to look forward to, having not been able to do anything for so long.”
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has cancelled of the 2020 Annual Pioneer Days Parade, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and the other events. But it is still holding the annual Fireworks Show on July 4 at 9 p.m. at Memorial Park in Cle Elum.
“We’re working with public health to see if we can’t do social distance with seating in the grass. If not, people will have to sit in their cars,” Director of Tourism and Events Madison Ford said. “The parade has been cancelled, but we are doing a virtual parade and we’ll also be streaming the fireworks.
The Cle Elum fireworks show will be broadcasted live on Inland Networks’ local channel and on the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
“People can provide a 20-second video clip and I’ll basically combine them all and put them on our Facebook.”
Where local music fans have come to rely on the Patriot Night concert at the Kittitas Valley Events Center, this year’s Joe Nichol’s concert has been postponed. Nichols, who released his ninth studio album “Never Gets Old” on July 28, 2017 on Broken Bow Records, like the rest of the national and international touring acts is sitting in the bullpen waiting to return to tour plans.
“Joe Nichols is going to come back next year,” Porterfield said. “We had an agreement and he wanted to come back and play. Some artists haven’t completely cancelled their whole summer. Some are doing smaller shows, but we thought it was best to postpone and shoot for next summer.”