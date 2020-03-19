A fourth patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Kittitas County, setting off a number of announcements throughout the day Wednesday regarding recommendations for county residents.
According to a press release from the Kittitas County Public Health Department, the patient is a female employee of Lincoln Elementary School and was in close contact with the third patient who tested positive in the county. The release said that all four patients are currently in stable health.
The release said the Ellensburg School District is working closely with KCPHD, and while the patient was asymptomatic while at the school, precautions moving forward include strongly recommending all students and staff at Lincoln self-quarantine until March 25, which would mark 14 days from the last possible point of exposure.
“Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff,” ESD Superintendent Jinger Haberer said in the release. “Remaining calm and following the recommendations of the public health department is the best thing we can do for ourselves and one another at this time.”
KCPHD circulated a subsequent press release advocating for all county residents to self-quarantine.
The department acknowledged that not everyone is capable at the moment to do so due to conflicting agendas including not being able to work from home but emphasized that the community is currently experiencing community spread of the virus.
The release said the recommendations stem from the Lincoln community spread incident, and that all county residents should proceed as if everyone has COVID-19.
“We are not requiring parents (of Lincoln students) or other family members to self-quarantine, but we are asking people to do what’s right for them and their family,” Kittitas County Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in the release. “We are committed to answering as many questions as we can, and we also want to empower residents to make the best choices for themselves and their loved ones.”
Yet another press release emphasized the importance of recognizing the community spread aspect of the virus and provided residents with resources to direct their concerns about the virus spread towards.
“It is essential in this time of community spread that unless otherwise instructed by KCPHD, non-symptomatic essential workers such as first responders and healthcare employees continue to report to work as scheduled,” Kittitas Valley Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Martin said in the release. “We ask that you assess for symptoms and take your temperature before and after work to monitor.”
Residents who want to learn more about the current state of the virus and the criteria for testing can read about the process at:
https://www.doh.wa.gov/Portals/1/Documents/1600/coronavirus/COVIDexposed.pdf.