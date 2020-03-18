A fourth positive COVID-19 test result has been reported in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Health Department.
The fourth patient who is positive worked at Lincoln Elementary School. The school district is working closely with KCPHD. The patient was asymptomatic while at school.
Students and staff at Lincoln Elementary School were exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and the health department is requesting they immediately quarantine themselves at home for 14 days from exposure, which ends on March 25.
“Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff,” said Jinger Haberer, Superintendent of Ellensburg School District in the release. “Remaining calm and following the recommendations of the Public Health Department is the best thing we can do for ourselves, and one another, at this time.”
You do not need to be tested unless you develop symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath. If you do develop symptoms, you should call your local provider or, if you do not have a provider, you can call 509-933-8850. If you have other questions regarding this exposure, please call the Emergency Operation Center at 509-933-8315.
To read more about symptoms and testing, including what to do if you have been exposed, please visit https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
“When we have community wide spread, we have to be prepared for these moments of potential exposure,” said Dr. Mark Larson, Kittitas County Health Officer. “We are ready to field peoples’ concerns and needs.”
The fourth patient was in close contact with the third patient. At this time, all of the individuals who have tested positive are in stable health.
You do not need to be tested unless you develop symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath. If you do develop symptoms, you should call your local provider or, if you do not have a provider, you can call 509-933-8850. If you have other questions regarding this exposure, please call the Emergency Operation Center at 509-933-8315.
To read more about symptoms and testing, including what to do if you have been exposed, visit https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
“When we have community wide spread, we have to be prepared for these moments of potential exposure,” states Dr. Mark Larson, Health Officer. “We are ready to field peoples’ concerns and needs.”