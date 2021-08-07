Health restrictions at the time of his passing didn’t allow for a proper celebration of life and remembrance for longtime stock contractor Frank Beard.
But the time has come for the community and rodeo people to come together on Aug. 14 in the western setting at the Ellensburg Rodeo Grounds Frontier Village to pay tribute to Frank and Charlot Beard. Frank passed in October of 2020 and Charlot in August of that same year.
Frank was involved with the Ellensburg Rodeo, which was just inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in July, for over seven decades, first as a contestant and then as a stock contractor. Charlot was also a fixture at the annual event, one of the top 10 rodeos in the country.
Friends and family will gather to remember and share stories of two lives well lived, two respected people who traveled the rodeo trail.
“I’d be there if I could. Frank and Charlot were like grandparents to me,” said longtime Ellensburg Rodeo entertainer Flint Rasmussen, who is considered perhaps the most famous barrel man in the sport.
“As a young guy, they helped jump-start my career. Frank was the one that made my induction speech into the Ellensburg Hall of Fame (2019). I hadn’t seen him in years, but when we talked that night, he was exactly the same. My daughters were babies when I first met Frank and Charlot. Frank just loved my little girls. He always called my daughter Shelby ‘Bugger.’ She’s ready to graduate college now. Frank was just a neat guy. He always seemed like a grandpa to me, because my grandpa was cut from that same cloth.”
Frank founded Beard Rodeos in the 1970s and earned a reputation for his award-winning livestock and honesty in dealing with rodeo committees and contestants.
Beard Rodeos joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 1987 and his stock was well known at Northwest rodeos like Ellensburg, Pendleton, Lewiston, Sisters, and Hermiston.
At the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, his bucking stock won several awards. He was intensely committed to making every rodeo as good as possible and had an unswerving sense of fair play.
Long-time stock contractor Hal Burns inherited Burns Rodeo Company from his father, Pete, and eventually partnered with Frank’s grandson Daniel Beard to form Summit Pro Rodeo.
“Frank was good people. He’s one of the last of a generation along with my dad and Harry Vold,” Burns said. “The Beards are all just good people. I’ve known them a long time. Frank was the patriarch in that family and he led by example.
“He wasn’t afraid to be a bit of a prankster. I’m glad people can get together and celebrate his life well lived.”
Frank competed at rodeos around the Pacific Northwest. He was an all-around talent in the saddle bronc, bareback and calf roping events, but his greatest success was as a bronc rider.
To augment his rodeo winnings, he worked for stock contractor Johnny Van Belle at his ranch in Outlook. He ended up falling for Van Belle’s daughter, Charlot, when she returned home from college. They were married on Sept. 3, 1947 on Ellensburg Rodeo weekend when it started up again after World War II.
“I’ve known Frank most of my life, since I was 18-19,” said longtime Ellensburg Rodeo chute man Tuffy Morrison. “Frank’s rodeo career was getting over about the time I was just starting.
“I remember Frank always liked to trade pocket knives. After he got into being a stock contractor, he had some nice horses. I got on a few. Charlot was around the rodeos all the time. I’m sure there will be a lot of people at the memorial. They were just good people.”
Ellensburg Rodeo arena director Rick Cole is the longest standing member on the board of directors and a finalist for the 2021 John Justin Committeeman of the year. He’s known Frank and Charlot for years.
“They were as big of Ellensburg Rodeo fans as you could get,” Cole recalls. “Frank was a fixture behind the chutes not only when he was providing stock, but after. His favorite prank was to ask if you wanted to trade knives.
“The glass was always half full in his mind. He was always in such great spirits and Charlot was a huge part of his life. The rodeo and Charlot was kind of what Frank was all about. He was one of those special people that come along once in a while.”