In conjunction with Central Washington University, Kittitas County, and the Ellensburg School District, the city of Ellensburg is offering free drive-up “Community WiFi” internet access available for students and the public to help with internet access during these rough times, according to a press release from the city.
Quality internet access is essential to be able to engage in online lessons, to access telehealth services, maintain connections with family and friends, and to be able to work remotely, particularly during the COVID-19 health crisis.
All community members who are without access to the Internet at home are invited to utilize the “CommunityWiFi” service locations. This service is available at no cost. Users are asked to practice social distancing by remaining in their cars during their visits to the hotspot areas. https://eburg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Directions/index.html?appid=537575cc1cd6423a959551df3f56bcfb
Hot spot locations are: City Hall, Kittitas County Fairgrounds, Ellensburg Public Library, Morgan Middle School, Stan Bassett Youth Center, Kittitas County Courthouse, Lincoln Elementary School, Ellensburg High School, Adult Activity Center, Valley View Elementary School and the Upper Kittitas County Court.