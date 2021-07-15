Local children have a chance to spend some time in the great outdoors this summer learning about nature and the environment, and the best part is that it is free for all who want to participate.
The Ellensburg Explorers program is being put on in conjunction with the Kittitas Environmental Education Network and Mid-Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group, with funding from the City of Ellensburg. The program runs Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and rotates between Ellensburg City Parks locations each week.
KEEN Environmental Education Director Carlyn Saunders said the program kicked off on June 28, but initially had low turnout most likely due to the stifling heat and family vacations still happening after school got out. After breaking for a week, the program really kicked into gear Monday.
“We’re just in the beginning part of it,” she said. “So far, interest has enormously supportive.”
This week, the program has been averaging between 20 and 30 children per day, and Saunders said they can accommodate as many children as they have volunteers, as long as the ratio remains 8:1. The program is geared towards children in grades K-5.
Prior to the pandemic, KEEN ran a similar program called Science in the Parks, which was structured much like the Ellensburg Explorers. This year’s program is in essence a reboot of the previous, which did not run last summer due to public gathering restrictions. In lieu of the program, KEEN worked with Mid-Columbia Fisheries last summer to produce a program called Brown Bag Science, which consisted of take-home activities that were distributed with FISH Community Food Bank’s summer meal program.
This year, Saunders said the scheduling structure of Ellensburg Explorers is modeled after the free day camps put on at the Stan Bassett Youth Center, which kicks off later in the day.
“We didn’t want to overlap with their program, especially if parents are interested in multiple options for their kids,” she said. “We wanted to have something that was possible to do on a non-conflicting schedule.”
Ellensburg Explorers will host various themes during the weeks it operates this summer, with this week’s theme being modeled after pioneer living. On Tuesday, students created their own nature journals that they would then use to make observations as they participated in a nature walk.
“The journal making was a project kids could do that could be a piece of education moving forward throughout the week,” she said. “We wanted them to learn that pioneers didn’t have access to devices like tablets to document their experiences. The had drawing and writing.”
Other themes for the program will include survival skills including first aid, compass and map reading, and water filtration techniques, as well as predators of the Pacific Northwest and a week that focuses on water. Saunders said the goal is to create fulfilling content that embodies each theme, drawing heavily on STEM-based learning. She said Ellensburg Explorers is the most important program put on by KEEN during the year, due to the fact that anyone regardless of income can participate.
“Any organization that believes in the education of our children should be doing something for free for the community,” she said. “Being able to create a program that is free and accessible in more community-based spaces in town, we see a giant increase in kids who would normally not get involved in our type of education programming because of that inaccessibility. My favorite thing about running these types of programs is being able to see those new faces, and they shine because they have this new opportunity to express themselves, engage with other children, and learn new skills.”