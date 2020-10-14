Starting next week Ellensburg High School will be open for in-person education. To ensure student and staff safety, as well as the safety of all of Ellensburg, school needs to run as smooth as possible. This means new students, specifically freshmen, should know the layout of the building, and where they can find their classes.
Normally, EHS has a freshmen orientation day, where new students learn what they need before the start of school. According to Haley Naboychik, EHS Activities Coordinator, this includes who their counselor and advisory teachers are and where to find the nurse and main office.
“We want to help them understand who the people to go to are if they have an issue,” Naboychik said.
However, due to the current pandemic, orientation day was canceled. In its place is a freshmen tour day. This is essentially the same as orientation, but it’s limited to an hour, and tour groups are smaller, around three to four students per group.
Students will show up at different times based on who their adviser is, and tour the grounds in small groups with an older student acting as their guide.
The tour will be today going from 4 to 5 p.m. This is the second freshmen tour, the first was Sept. 30, before the district adopted a staggered start, and EHS thought in-person education would start Oct. 5.
Because of the staggered start changes, and the less than ideal turnout of freshmen at the first tour, the school has organized the second.
Students will be required to wear masks, and have a completed wellness check attestation, which can be found on Skyward.
“We sent out information and asked kids to come in based on their advisory teacher, that way we won’t have big groups of kids here at one time,” Naboychik said. “Then we are basically taking them through the building. Showing them how they would come in. We have some hallways that are one-way always, so we are going to be pointing those out.”