The theft and burning of a pride flag on Central Washington University campus by a student has led to a community response against hate. A boardmember from Seattle Pridefest is bringing a 30-foot by 130-foot pride flag to CWU campus Friday morning in a show of support for the LGBTQ+ community.
“It symbolizes more (than just stealing a flag) to a lot of people in this community. It’s a reminder that there is still a long way to go,” said CWU alum and 20-year Ellensburg resident Tylene Carnell. “I think this event is a good opportunity to really come together again in a positive way.”
Andrew Whitver, the board member with Pridefest, said he emailed ahead to people of CWU and the community to see if an event with the flag would be possible, to which he got a response from Carnell.
“We are going to bring it to Ellensburg on Friday morning, and unfurl it,” Whitver said. “We are going to kinda do a flag flash mob style, then pack it up and drive it back to Seattle.”
Whitver is currently living in Spokane and had the flag from Pridefest with him. He was planning on bringing it back to Seattle anyway, but when he heard about the hateful crime that occurred last week, he wanted to show support for the Ellensburg community.
The flag will be on campus around 10:30 a.m. Friday and everyone who wants to attend is invited. The event will be a small casual get together where the community can show support for each other.
“I thought it was important to bring the entire community into this and not just the university,” Cornell said. “Even though this happened on the university and a student is reportedly the person who did it (the crime), it impacts all people in our community.”
Dean of Student Success at CWU, Gregg Heinselman said the university is in support of this event, and that they have condemned the actions taken by the suspect, who was a student of the university.
Heinselman said the suspect was able to simply walk into the Student Union and Recreation Center, and take the pride flag without anyone noticing. This suspect then posted on social media that he was burning the flag and also made hateful comments.
Because the suspect posted on social media, he was reported to CWU and the police by another student, and was found, arrested and charged. Heinselman said the university is waiting for the police report to start a student conduct investigation.