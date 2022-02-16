PRIEST RAPIDS VILLAGE – The drums and singing reverberated throughout the Wanapum Village at Priest Rapids Dam throughout the weekend as friends and family paid tribute to the passing of elder Rex Buck Jr.
On Monday morning at 7 a.m., the Wanapum leader who shared his expertise in many places, including with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Grant County PUD, Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, was put to rest.
TRADITION
In the traditional way, Kittitas member Allen Aronica explained via a text message, Buck’s name will not be spoken for the next year. Out of respect, loved ones will refer to him as Atwai and his possessions will be put away. The grief process holds his memorial and could last for a year from this day.
Buck Jr. passed on Feb. 11 from a lengthy, terminal illness. In many ways, it is the passing of a generation. Buck Jr. is among the last generation born when Priest Rapids still ran wild.
As a tribal elder, his task was great in that he and others of his generation were responsible to raise the children of the Priest Rapids Wanapum Village to know the old ways, while adapting to a modern world.
Spokane attorney Tom Keefe attended Monday morning’s ceremony.
“The singing and drumming had been going on for two days, but this morning, his body was taken to the Wanapum Cemetery on the west bank of the Columbia River,” Keefe, who is not Native, explained. “There was another hour-and-a-half of ceremonial song and dance.
“It was a way I think Rex would want to be remembered, a low-key ceremony. He did a lot of great things for the people, but to be remembered by friends and family this way was Rex’s finest hour, I think.”
RIVER PEOPLE
The Wanapum, the River People, have their own language, their own religion, their own dance, have their own customs and ceremonies as the caretakers responsible for the land and the education of the next generation.
Buck Jr.’s ancestors include the legendary Wanapum religious leader Smohalla, and his grandfather and tribal leader Johnny Buck.
“Faith and belief, being truthful and accountable are who we are. That faith has always carried us through difficult times, and it will continue to do so in the future,” Buck Jr. once said.
Buck, 66, was an elder of the Priest Rapids Band of the Wanapum, which is part of the Confederated Tribes of the Yakama Nation. He and his family have been instrumental in ensuring the continued success of the Indian Encampment, which is an important component of the Ellensburg Rodeo.
EVER PRESENT
Even with failing health, he sat in a truck with his wife, Angela, parked in the center of the village at the Ellensburg Rodeo grounds, watching his sons Jason, Rex Buck III and grandson Tanu and family rise the lodges prior to the return of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame rodeo that is nearing its 100-year anniversary.
He was not as active in 2021 as in years past, but he was there one more time as the next generation set up the village in the traditional way, rode down Craig’s Hill on horseback during the grand entry, then danced the traditional steps on the arena floor as the Native dancers have done for decades. He emceed the dance one more time.
“I remember him as a very kind and gentle man,” Ellensburg businessman Brad Fitterer recalled. “My father-in-law Maynard Linder was on rodeo board in charge of working with the Yakama Nation for several years.
“I always remember Rex’s smile. One time a few years back I went out for the Friendship Dance and told him I was Maynard’s son-in-law. He gave me a great big hug. That’s what I remember about him, that smile.”
GREAT MAN
Joel Smith was a long-time board member and one of three members of the Ellensburg Rodeo board to be named Justin Boots Committee Member of the Year. Smith is still active with the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
“Rex was a good man. I got to know him quite well,” Smith said. “When the Yakama Nation was inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, Rex and his family accepted the honor. It was an emotional, nice night for him.
“Rex basically picked up the ball with the representation of the Native people and the village. He did a great job and continued to get more and more Native Americans involved in the grand entry and the parade. He was a good man.”
Local historian and Ellensburg Hall of Fame pioneer president Mike Allen also recalls that night in 1997 when the Yakama Nation was inducted.
“It was the 75th anniversary of the rodeo that year. Rex and Allen Aronica accepted the nomination on behalf of the tribe,” Allen said. “He gave a really nice talk. Rex was the tribal historian and was always so involved in preserving the traditions.
“There’s a whole new generation of Buck’s coming up that helped with the Indian Village last year, carrying out what they learned from Rex.”
NEXT GENERATION
Buck Jr. contributed to the Burke Museum of Natural History in Seattle for decades and was recently given a new title as archaeology curatorial associate. The Burke Museum, which is part of the University of Washington, was founded in 1885 and is the oldest museum in the state.
Buck was selected to the museum’s Native American Advisory Board chair and a museum associate. He led the cultural protocol and proper care of the Kennewick Man when it came to the museum in 1998.
Buck Jr. was also active in speaking engagements at the Kittitas County Historical Museum. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was a keynote speaker to a capacity audience where he shared with a predominantly non-Native audience the history of the Kittitas Valley.
GREAT STORYTELLER
During his lecture in 2019, Buck Jr., discussed the impact of displacement on his people and his hope for renewed connections to the land for the future generations of the Wanapum Nation in this presentation: “The Story of the Wanapum People.”
The Wanapum ancestral land didn’t become truly valuable to government until the dawn of the nuclear age. During World War II, the remaining Wanapums were removed from the Hanford site to make way for the Atomic Energy Reservation, he said.
At Priest Rapids, under law they had no claim to the land, the Grant County Public Utility District moved in to build Priest Rapids Dam in the 1950s. But his grandfather Johnny Buck led the negotiations and signed a contract with PUD to provide permanent housing, electricity and water, and a guarantee fishing and foraging rights.
DEFENDER OF THE PEOPLE
“I’m going to speak up so that our voice is heard,” Buck Jr. said during the lecture that night. “My people were here before it was the United States. Our way of life is who we are, and I will continue to sing the songs and honoring the Creator, so that he might be able to hear we continue to honor him in a good way.”
Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer recalls Buck Jr.
“I’m going to miss Rex. He was a storyteller and very dedicated to sharing the history of the Wanapum and making sure people knew the traditions and they were carried on for the future,” Thayer said. “We were very honored and blessed to have had him present during our lecture series in 2019, and to have him share that knowledge at that time.
“We were fortunate to have recorded his presentation that night and hopefully we will be able to share that presentation one more time.”