They came to have their voices heard.
A crowd of approximately 20 people assembled at the entrance to the Kittitas County Courthouse Monday to call for accountability in both local and state government in the easing of economic strain on local businesses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was coordinated largely through social media. Organizer and local business owner Jessica Karraker said the group’s roots were seeded in discontent with what she characterized as a lack of communication with local government officials over advocating for the easing of residential construction limitations under the state’s stay-at-home order.
With other county governments in Central Washington pushing to ease the construction-based restrictions, Karraker said it is time for Kittitas County government to listen to the voices of their constituents and solidify their own plan regarding the matter.
“(The event) was us as Washingtonians exercising not only our United States constitutional rights, but also our Washington State constitutional rights as far as gathering peacefully and expressing our concerns,” she said.
Beyond the construction issue, Karraker said another concern that resonates with the group is how the state is able to define between businesses that are deemed essential versus nonessential, as well as concerns over how to ensure that small local businesses that have been closed will receive a fair chance to establish safeguards so they can reopen and stay viable.
“The common thread that I hear from both state and local government is, ‘Well we just don’t know enough yet’,” she said. “I understand, but we know for a fact that these businesses haven’t been given the opportunity to even prove that they can handle the ability to put in healthy policies to protect themselves, their families and their customers.”
The Kittitas County Board of Commissioners are expected to address the issue regarding construction during their Tuesday meeting, and Karraker said the path forward for the group depends on what action is taken at that meeting. If the commissioners vote to pass legislation advocating for the easing of residential construction limits, she said the group will then move on to another business sector in the community they feel should be given the chance to prove they can open safely. If the vote fails, she said a gathering can be expected in the next week with the same message for local government.
“We want clear, concise and open lines of communication with them,” she said. “That’s our primary ask is that we can feel like our needs are being met as far as getting answers to questions are being asked.”
STRUGGLING TO STAY AFLOAT
Audra Fuller attended the event, having her own pandemic-related issues to cope with. Fuller owns Maximus Gym in Ellensburg, and prior to the pandemic she said the business had hit a high point in usage. Since being forced to close, Fuller said life has been full of challenges.
“We call ourselves just a mom and pop gym,” she said. “We don’t have a franchise backing us, we don’t have any deep-pocketed investors. We just barely pay our bills every month as it is.”
Like many small businesses in the community, Fuller felt caught off-guard by the closure and has spent the last month contacting all of her members to try and work out a solution to retain customers. She said a month with no membership dues would spell ruin for the business.
“It would crush us,” she said.
Fuller worked to adapt her business model during the closure, offering online workout videos, video personal training sessions, nutrition advice and workout challenges via social media.
“People have really gotten involved,” she said. “It’s been super fun.”
With all that is being offered to both members and non-members, Fuller said there still have been a number of individuals who have chosen to terminate their membership. She said she is hopeful that the majority of them will return to the gym once they can safely open again for business, especially since the closure of Central Washington University will cause a drop in summer membership for students who tend to utilize the gym during that period.
“That’s going to tremendously impact us, because that’s a huge amount that we count on,” she said.
Along with having to furlough her employees during the closure, Fuller said her business did not receive any funding through the small business grant program under the CARES Act which recently ran out of money.
“We’re doing what we can,” she said.
Fuller said her participation in Monday’s event comes out of frustration of not knowing how things will proceed from here. While trying to stay in constant communication with members, she said it is hard to have any answers on when they can get back to business when none have been provided so far by state and local government. The issue extends to creditors as well. She said it is impossible to count on May 4 as being a realistic date to plan on reopening, so the ask is for a stable and set date to resume activities.
“We don’t know,” she said. “It could be the end of May, and with another whole month there’s no way we could talk the members into paying for that and we wouldn’t be able to pay any bills at all. I don’t know how we would survive.”
Understanding that reopening the state’s economy could likely come in phases and that her business may not be one of the first types allowed to open, Fuller said they would be on board with that model as long as it comes with a set plan.
“We are prepped for that,” she said. “We have changed all of our cleaning protocol, our sanitizing protocol. We can put up with any stipulations they’re going to put in place. If we have to do that, we’ll do that, but we just need some kind of a date.”
Business challenges aside, Fuller said one of the hardest parts of the pandemic has been the negative feedback she’s received as a small business owner advocating for hers and others to chart a path towards reopening. At some point prior to Monday’s event, she said someone had used chalk to write inflammatory words aimed at attendees of the gathering outside the courthouse.
“I find that shocking because we’re supposed to be supporting each other in this community,” she said. “We are trying to keep all of the businesses from going under. This is a county made up specifically of small businesses. It doesn’t make sense to me. We’re all looking out for each other.”