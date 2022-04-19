The first-ever “Who Let the Dogs Out” 5K run is being held at the end of the month. Hosted by the Morgan Middle School Parent Group, the 5K was picked as a fundraising event back in November because it can be held outside and be in compliance with nearly all COVID restrictions.
The parent group knows how difficult a 5K can be, so there is no requirement to run any section of it. Carly Clark, Vice President of the Morgan Parent Group, said they want to support all skill levels, and the event is seen as more of a fun run/walk.
“All ages, we are trying to be realistic about who can finish a 5K,” Clark said. “But it is open to anyone. Any ability level, walkers are totally welcome and those people who are trying to beat a record or a PR (Personal Record), we would like to see them, too. We are really hoping that anyone in the community who is interested in getting outdoors, getting active and running, will come out to support the fundraiser.”
Tickets for Morgan Middle School Students and elementary schools are going for $5, high school students are $10 and adults are $15. The 5K is not the only event scheduled for the fundraiser, there will be a Kid’s Dash and a 50/50 raffle for adults. People can register and pay online at https://signup.com/go/VcXunSj or in person with cash or card.
All of this happens Saturday, April 30, starting with the Kid’s Dash at 9 a.m. The dash is for younger children, and is a short sprint with leveled age groups. The dash was created to give younger kids something to do, as the may not have the strength or patience to run the 5K, however they can still run it if they want.
The 5K itself starts at 10 a.m. the same day. Clark said they wanted to start it early Saturday because it gives families the rest of the weekend to do their regular events. Scheduling it later in the day could disrupt any weekend activities such as family trips or youth sporting events.
It is located at Rotary Park, and the route will take participants around the grounds on a mix of grass, gravel and asphalt.
To get MMS students involved in the organizing of the 5K, the Morgan Parent Group had them vote on the name of the event, “Who Let the Dogs Out,” and held a contest to decide the logo, which was won by eight-grader, Angelina Ciraulo. Students also submitted hundreds of songs to 88.1 The Burg’ radio station, who will be providing music for the event.
Ciraulo’s design was adopted by Shirtworks, one of the sponsors of the 5K, who has printed hundreds of shirts. The first 100 MMS students will get a free shirt, and the rest will be for sale at the event. The shirts were paid for through funding from the event's many local sponsors.