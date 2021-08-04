Representatives from all branches of local emergency services were on hand at Veterans Memorial Park in Ellensburg Tuesday evening, providing educational lessons on everything from car seat installations to wildfire safety.
Across America Tuesday evening, police held community get-togethers and barbecues, in order to educate parents and families on child safety. The event, called National Night Out and is held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Aug. 3.
“It’s almost a sense of unity, cause not only is your own community getting into child safety, but across the whole nation communities are gathering just like this with the sole purpose of child safety,” said Ellensburg Police Captain Dan Hansberry.
At the event, parents could have their kids fingerprinted and could provide a DNA sample in the form of a mouth swab. Parents could also provide other information such as current photos and the height and weight of their children. This information would be kept by the family and could be turned over to police if their child ever were to go missing.
Kendra Allen, who was attending the event with her son Tydan, said having that information is a nice sense of relief. If something terrible were to happen to her son, she would be able to provide the police with vital information that many parents wouldn’t have.
“This information can be used by multiple agencies very quickly,” said Danielle Bertschi who works with EPD in the records division. “A lot of parents don’t think about ‘how tall is my 3-year-old?’”
Hansberry said the purpose of the event is to provide and educate the community with these child safety resources, but the way they bring people in is by hosting a barbecue and providing other fun events.
There were cornhole games, frozen yogurt provided by local business Utopia, classic cars and kids were able to climb on emergency vehicles with the help of firefighters and police officers. CWU police also provided a small, pedal-powered go-cart for kids to ride in, with a small track made out of cones in an empty parking lot.
“It turns into just a big community event to just bring the community together.” Hansberry said. “It just becomes that big community barbecue, but we try to keep the focus on child safety because that’s what it’s first and foremost about.”
A big hope of Hansberry’s was that people would take advantage of the car seat inspection team provided at the barbecue. Cammie Dixon with the EPD Record Division and Washington State Patrol Trooper Chance Forman, provided the community with their knowledge of car seat safety. Both are certified as car seat technicians, and used their experience to make sure children could be as safe as possible in their car seats.
Car seat inspection is not just offered at special events like this one. People can call into the police station and request a time to speak with the experts about how to install their car seat.
Victoria McFarland, Engine Leader with the Kittitas Unit of the Department of Natural Resources, was teaching people about keeping their homes safe during wildfire season, while letting their kids climb on the wildfire vehicle.
She said educating people about keeping their homes safe was one of the best parts of the job because it was helping people better themselves, and preparing them for the worst-case scenario. She said one of the most important things people should do to keep their homes safe is to make sure no brush or trees are near their house. Fire can quickly spread through a yard if it’s not cleared out and it makes it much harder for fire crews to protect.
“If people live in this area, it’s a fire prone area. Taking the steps to educate themselves on what to do if there is a fire in their area and research how to best firewise their house and being ready to evacuate if they need to and know that evacuations are serious and we are here to help them and keep their house standing,” she said.
Kittitas Valley Healthcare was also at the event, with an information booth staffed by Kathryn Brunner. Brunner has been working at the coronavirus vaccination clinic near Veterans Memorial Park. She was using the event to educate families that the vaccine will soon be made available at the KVH primary clinic. The vaccine will continue to be free.
Children under 12 are still unable to receive the vaccination, and many parents are anxious to get their kids vaccinated as soon as they are able. Brunner said the hospital hopes the vaccine will be available to kids over 5 sometime before the end of the year.