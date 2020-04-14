Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory is taking action to provide support for high school seniors as COVID-19 takes a bit out of what should have been a spring of memorable moments.
Co-owner Jamin Mohler said getting involved with community improvement is an essential aspect of owning a local business. To do this, the Mohler family and Brookside are taking steps to make high school seniors have a special, final year of school.
Brookside selected high school seniors in the Ellensburg, Yakima and Zillah school districts to receive gift baskets. Mohler is not yet sure what will be in the baskets and expects to get them to seniors by the end of the month. However, he wants to give them something they will appreciate.
“They are going to be pretty deluxe gift baskets for these kids, because they deserve it,” Mohler said.
Mohler said he and his wife, Kara, (who is the co-owner of Brookside) felt sorry for high school seniors who had their last few weeks of high school taken from them when schools closed. The Mohlers have a daughter who is a senior. Mohler said she was upset to learn she would not be able to get the full high school senior experience, because of the coronavirus.
“It’s an unfortunate, sad deal that was unexpected,” Mohler said. “They had their hopes and dreams, ‘this was my senior prom,’ and ‘this is my, whatever,’ and now it’s done. You didn’t even know it was done. Our seniors were like ‘I went to school for the last day of high school and didn’t even know it was my last day in high school!’”
There is a national Facebook page called “Adopt a Senior” that encourages people to work with specific high school seniors to celebrate their final year of school and their graduation. The official ceremony of which was also canceled. The Mohlers have adopted three seniors but wanted to do more.
Mohler said that if he could, he would adopt 1,000 seniors. Because that is impossible, he did the next best thing, give as many students as possible something small that will brighten their last few weeks of school.
Brookside posted its plan on Facebook, stating the first 20 seniors in each school district to be nominated in the comments would be chosen. Brookside ended up giving away 12 more than they had planned because, as Mohler said, “How could we say no?”
Mohler said he doesn’t want praise for this but would like to set an example. He encourages other local businesses to do something similar, because it is a role of local businesses to support the local community.
“Other businesses could do this, too,” Mohler said. “They could say, ‘you know, we are going to do this too. We are going to take five kids,’ or ‘we can only afford to take on two kids’, or ‘seven kids,’ or whatever number that is. So all of these seniors can know that they still matter. Know that their hard work is noticed. Know that what they did for the last 12 or 13 years of their life, has come to an unexpected ending, but they can still celebrate it.”