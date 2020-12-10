What started as a large crack in the sidewalk in front of her house took on a vision of its own, ending up in the mixed media show at Gallery One called “Crackasaurus and Friends.”
Gallery One Exhibition & Publicity Coordinator Renee Adams calls her work magical, “Embracing the atmospheric and ethereal qualities of the open air has always been an integral part of Sherry Kaufman’s creative artistic vision,” Adams said. “Whether the work is two or three dimensional, she combines concepts of the natural world with the energy of the supernatural. It’s a bit fantasy and dreamy.”
Kaufman, 77, is a longtime local artist that has developed her style having lived in both New York and California before settling in Ellensburg 50 years ago. Her use of space and light with acrylic paint and the techniques of impasto and glazing, she builds up areas with layers of paint and applies them in translucent and transparent layers of color.
Working in three dimensions allows her to go beyond the real and every day and venture into the imagined and extraordinary, Adams said.
“With the Crackasaurus and Friends, I was looking at the cracks in the sidewalk and they looked like a dinosaur to me. So, that’s how that concept developed,” said Kaufman. “I also have an exhibit in the Picasso Gallery called Objet Trouve.’
“It’s an artistic competence with the use of paint, wood and metal. I use everyday items, like a Brillo pad for instance or other stuff. I use different types of items from wood and rhinestones. It is a mixed media of wheels and pieces of items. It’s art assemblage of everyday items, which is what the show looks like. It’s organic.”
The hallway features a series of paintings, which includes the Star Gazers, Chief Seeletsee and others.
Kaufman’s work is the coming together of a life-long passion for collecting “bric-a-brac” as well as found objects of every sort, and her artistic competence in the use of paint, wood and metal, Adams said. Her assemblages convey a unique time and again visual experience of reality reused and preserved for the viewer.