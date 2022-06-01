After a big day of art, music, poetry and soaking in what the First Friday Art Walk has to offer, art patrons can make a day of it Saturday at the Kittitas County Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic turned the 2021 studio tour version into an online, 360 gig. But the self-guided tour featuring the creative workspace at 13 unique locations is back and art patrons can spend the day seeing the sites and experiencing the creativity of some of the best artists in the county.
“Because of the pandemic, we had to alter the event to 360 tours. You couldn’t actually go to the space, but you could view it online,” Gallery One Visual Arts Center exhibition and publicity coordinator Renee Adams said.
“So, it absolutely feels good to be back. You get to meet artists. You get to see where they create in their creative spaces. It tells you a lot about a person and their work. You get to meet other art lovers as well.”
Location maps are available at Gallery One, Dick & Jane’s Spot, and the PUNCH Projects gallery in Thorp. Patrons can also log on to Gallery One’s site where each artist’s name has an address as well as other information.
“Most of the studios are in Ellensburg or Thorp, but Maria Cristalli’s studio in Cle Elum is an amazing opportunity to see this huge blacksmithing studio,” said Monica Miller, Gallery One Visual Arts Center executive director.
“You don’t have a chance to see this kind of space very often. She’s the real deal.”
The tour is a chance to get out and make the rounds, see the sites, and feel the energy and the creativity. Zoom opened some doors to new ideas, but there is no replacing the sights, smells and experience of art in the making.
“It’s nice to take a minute to explore our curiosity in real-time,” Miller said. “It’s like see the art, feel the art and meet the person who creates it.”
The PUNCH Project Gallery in the old fire station on the Thorp Highway is part of the tour and is open from noon to 4 p.m.
“PUNCH Projects invites you to check out our production during T-shirt Month,” local artist Justin Gibbens said. “We will release an entirely new print design available for your purchasing pleasure.
“And as a bonus, we invite you to participate in our interactive “Take One, Leave One” program, where we have strung a clothesline with T-shirts for you to take provided you leave one in return. It’s kinda like a lending library, except you might actually read the T-shirt.”