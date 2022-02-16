Local art patrons will have an opportunity to meet the artists behind the work throughout the Gallery One Visual Arts Center on Saturday.
Saturday is the final day of the show and an opportunity to get a better understanding of the work by Samantha Birks Fisher and Will Bow.
Birks Fisher received her Master of Fine Arts from UC Davis, California and BA at Central Washington University.
“I make landscapes based on my own adventures around Washington and diaristic color field paintings using familiar and nostalgic imagery,” the Ellensburg painter said, whose work creates narrative works relying on nostalgia, a collage sensibility, and a pure appreciation of marks and brushstrokes on surfaces.
“The paintings are visual document of the act of trying to remember and make sense of memories, both personal and cultural and creating a space on the canvas that gives the images and text a home. I want them to recede and advance; to be both fresh and embedded with history.”
The familiar images of our collective memories of pop culture America serve as hieroglyphs in an evolving language. Her paintings start off extremely intuitive and slowly take shape as the layers are built up like an old wall that has been graffitied, painted over, scrawled on, stained, stickered and painted over again, according to the Gallery One website.
Bow’s work and perspective is well known throughout Kittitas County. The Roslyn artist has done several public art displays, as well as gallery shows, including the Gallery One Visual Arts Center.
“Gallery One is an important show. It’s the home gallery. I had a studio there for a while. I taught classes there and I really grew in becoming an artist,” Bow said of the gallery that was recognized with a 2021 Governor’s Arts & Heritage.
“I would say that drawing and painting is my main medium, but I did the large house sculpture that’s up on stilts with a grant that I got from the arts commission. It symbolizes our times during the pandemic and being stuck in the house. It also has to do with changing times and other responsibilities.”
Bow’s contribution to the show is a mixed media presentation of iron sculpture and painting. His iron sculpture in the middle of the room takes on a bit of a big bird house presence, or tree house in its dominant visual.
His paintings depicting the same subject matter involve various colors throughout the gallery, but the steel sculpture is stark in tone and its sheer size is hard to miss.
Art patrons will have the opportunity to meet the artists and enjoy their art one more time before the exhibit changes.