It’s a lot like the U.S. Open golf tournament where anybody with a 1.4 USGA handicap or lower is eligible. In this case, the Gallery One Open Show & Online Registry is open to all Kittitas County artists who want to hang their art.
Artists are guaranteed to get at least one piece of work accepted in the show and with sponsorship from Kelleher Motors, it’s a matter of paying what you can afford in terms of entry fee.
“Each artist can up to three pieces for the show, but they are guaranteed at least one,” said Renee Adams, who is the Gallery One Visual Arts Center exhibition and publicity Coordinator. “We have $5,000 in awards money that we distribute. This is a big deal. A lot of artists look forward to it every year.
“For us, it’s always exciting to be able to give money directly to artists to help their careers and what they are doing.”
The show is open to all Kittitas County artists, ages 18 and up working in any art medium. The artwork must have been produced in the last five years and not previously exhibited at gallery.
This year’s juror is Philippe Hyojung Kim, who is a current member of SOIL Artist-Run Gallery and a co-founder/curator of Specialist, an experimental art gallery in downtown Seattle. He teaches art and design courses at Seattle Central College and Cornish College of the Arts, and also serves as one of the curators for Washington State Arts Commission. He’s also a Central Washington University graduate, receiving his MFA in Painting from CWU.
“A couple of years ago we changed it. It used to be the juror selected the pieces that got in,” Adams said. “Now the juror has to let at least one piece per artist.”
The city of Ellensburg generally purchases two or three pieces every year to display around the city building.
City of Ellensburg Purchase Award for up to $2,500
$500 Best in Show honoring Eveleth Green
$400 Best Use of Color honoring Carol Hassen
$200 Kitty Moe Award for 3D
$200 Gallery One Board Award
$200 Eldean Adams Award for 2D
$100 CWU Dept of Art and Design Award