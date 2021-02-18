Leave it to creative minds to come up with creative ways of expression. Where the Gallery One Visual Arts Center is known for its extraordinary exhibits of paintings and sculptors, it has been the focal point for artists, art patrons, students, and community members for generations.
Now, the gallery is going to dip its big toe into waters of entertainment with a variety show, complete with comic relief, skits and the sweet sounds of Chuck Boom, Melanie Peterson and Mark Pickerel Saturday night when the art world gathers online for its annual member celebration.
“Since we’re not able to have our big First Friday member celebration in person, we were looking for new ways to have fun. Traditionally we have a big party and invite the public to join in along with the people that support is throughout the year,” director Monica Miller said. “This year we decided to celebrate online with the many and various talents of our members.”
Peterson has been the closing gospel act at the Jazz in the Valley for several years. Pickerel was the original drummer for the Screaming Trees, as well as a renowned solo artist, and Chuck Boom is a prominent local classic rock band. It is a variety of the finest musical nature.
“We want it to be a real showcase of talent of this community and we’re hoping the music will open to other performances,” Miller said. “I don’t want to give it all away because there will be some surprises.
“Mel Peterson did her soundcheck from the mezzanine and it was just spectacular. Mark Pickerel will play in the Eveleth Green Gallery. We have everybody spread out so they can perform safely.”
The night is a combination of live YouTube musical performances as well as standup comedy and the surprise element Miller alluded to will bring a smile.
“The night is for anybody that wants to log on and join us. We’re open every day since we’ve been turned inside out and this is a way to say thank you,” Miller said. “We’re hoping to get back to where we can have a 25% capacity and people can come in and visit the gallery.
“This is just a fun way to celebrate until that day comes.”