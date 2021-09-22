Gallery One's Paint Ellensburg expected to be quite a gala By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Local artist Jane Orleman donated an acrylic painting by her late husband Richard Elliott to the Paint Ellensburg auction. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The online Paint Ellensburg silent auction ends on Friday and patrons will also have an opportunity to bid at the live auction Saturday on YouTube to help Gallery One to continue its mission and raise funding in support. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record The Paint Ellensburg silent auction ends on Friday and the live auction Saturday will be on YouTube. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record There are many different pieces of art on exhibit at Gallery One Visual Arts Center as part of the Paint Ellensburg fundraiser. If the pandemic has taught us anything, Gallery One Visual Arts Center executive director Monica Miller said, there is no stifling the creative juices or the power of art.The online Paint Ellensburg silent auction ends on Friday and patrons will also have an opportunity to bid at the live auction Saturday on YouTube to help Gallery One to continue its mission and raise funding in support.CREATIVE SHOWCASE Paint Ellensburg has always been a great creative showcase for the Kittitas Valley art community and to support Gallery One Visual Arts Center through its primary fundraiser."We've explored fun ways to participate in the event. One way we did that this year was to put on artists in action up at the fairgrounds where artists could demonstrate craft at the fair,” Miller said. “I think this event is going to be pretty good. The message is still the same.“Artists are still making artwork and we saw how various opportunities have led them to do that. The community is showing up for that the best that we can.”GOLDEN TICKETThe purchase of a Golden Ticket gives participants a 1-in-50 chance to win, and the winner will have first dibs on the material available at the live auction, which gets underway at 6 p.m. on Saturday.“We will draw the Golden Ticket at 6 p.m. on Friday. The winner can take anything in the live auction,” Miller said. “Saturday will be aired on YouTube Live and will be co-hosted by (Ellensburg Arts Commission chairman) Alex Eyre and myself.“We’re going to bring Gallery One into everyone’s living room. There will be song and dance, I promise. We’ll do our best to celebrate with our community and have some fun. There will be some surprises.”CURRENT EXHIBIT There are currently 150 pieces on display at the gallery through the end of the week. The exhibit includes an acrylic painting by Richard Elliott, showing his diversity in his body of work.Elliott was a Northwest icon, probably best known for his development of reflector art and the many public artworks he created across the Northwest and the nation during his decades-long art career.Dick & Jane’s Spot is the home in Ellensburg that he shared with his wife and artist, Jane Orleman, who still lives here. It has become a destination for art-lovers with numerous quirky installations, architectural embellishments and free-standing sculptures scattered among the garden.PAINT ELLENSBURGAnother auction item is the work of Donald O’Connor, who passed away recently. O’Connor was heavily influenced by Elliott, who as the story goes, gave O’Connor some leftover holographic vinyl — a material that reflects and changes color in the light.O’Connor moved to Ellensburg in 1984. A year later he was commissioned by Kim McJury to paint the now famous mural on the Roslyn Café, which gained international acclaim with the introduction and conclusion scenes on the television series “Northern Exposure.”CREATIVE FORCEHe was also the creative force behind the 24-foot by 33-foot mural of Marlon Brando in motorcycle attire on the Roslyn Theater, which was modeled after the “The Wild One’” movie poster that inspired a series of Andy Warhol paintings.The new material put O’Connor on a new creative path, which he followed to the end of his days.“We have a few pieces of Donald’s in the auction. So, we’ll celebrating his work. Don was a big supporter of the gallery, so we'll have work by Don and Richard available," Miller said.Last year, the event raised $5,000 through Golden Ticket raffle tickets and came away with an estimated $16,000 through the online auction. 