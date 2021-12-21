top story Garey Williams was a great musician, but better man By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Garey Williams passed away unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 6 at the age of 59, leaving those that knew him or heard him play speechless. Rob Fraser photo Garey Williams, pictured here playing during Jazz in the Valley, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 6 at the age of 59. Rob Fraser photo Garey Williams was a saint in the drumming and music world in the Pacific Northwest. Courtesy photo “I remember that goofy smile,” Bruce Babad said. “The thing about Garey was that even though he played with such fire and passion, he always played what was necessary to enhance the song. It was about art over chops.” Courtesy photo Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The words to his response caught in his throat, hanging in the air like a frozen rope on a Minneapolis night.The question asked was, “If I say Garey Williams, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?”Grammy nominee and Coordinator of Jazz Studies at Fullerton (Calif.) College Bruce Babad, collected his thoughts in a telephone interview from Fullerton, Calif. “It still chokes me up,” said Babad, a Central Washington University graduate who has played on over 75 commercial recordings, numerous television and movie soundtracks.“I remember that goofy smile,” he finally said. “The thing about Garey was that even though he played with such fire and passion, he always played what was necessary to enhance the song. It was about art over chops.”PASSED AT 59Garey Williams passed away unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 6 at the age of 59, leaving those that knew him or heard him play speechless.What do you say about a man that left this world before his 60th birthday?Williams played the drums for over 40 years. As a studio musician, he was recorded on over 50 commercial CDs and has done sessions for radio and television. As a drummer and educator, he became one of the most sought after teachers and performers in the Pacific Northwest.He received his Masters of Music in Percussion Performance & Jazz Studies from Central Washington University in 1993 and was a member of the CWU music faculty between 1999-2001, teaching orchestral percussion and drumset, percussion methods, percussion ensemble, jazz band and jazz history.WHAT DO YOU SAY?His passing left the music community without words, but the locals saw it as an opportunity to remember a friend – the go-to-drum guy will not be forgotten.“When Garey was still in high school, he visited Central and sat in with Jazz Band II. Everybody had this jaw-dropping experience, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s what happens when you dedicate yourself to practicing,’” said Babad, who played with Williams in a number of projects over the years, including at Jazz in the Valley.“We were thick as thieves all through college and played gigs all through the Northwest. The thing I love about him, I feel like we were like musical twins. He could finish my sentence and I could ask the question he was trying for artistically. When we played it was like being on a circle, no beginning, no end.“It’s just such a huge loss. Garey was the Be to my Bop. He was a fantastic friend and an amazing musician, who played the right things at the right time … every time,” Babad concluded.Whether he was playing a Hip Hop pocket or a R&B track, laying down some heavy backbeats on a rock ‘n roll song, caressing the snare drum delicately with brushes for a vocal jazz ballad, he had the ability to make it better.ELLENSBURG NATIVEWilliams and his wife, Valerie, moved back to Ellensburg three years ago after spending time in Seattle and Bremerton.“We’d played together over the years in big bands,” said retired CWU Director of Jazz Studies Chris Bruya. “Most of my experience with him was as educators and it was pretty extensive what we did. We lived in the same town, but we didn’t hang out together.“At the time, you could call it early online lessons. It was 20 years ago, way before the pandemic. His students would record themselves playing and send the video tape by mail to him and he would comment on it or talk to the student on the phone, play on it and then send it back. “When I talked to him about teaching at Central, I suggested he actually try doing it online. I would recommend to students I knew everywhere and anywhere to take lessons from him because he had this incredible online process. He created the standard we developed during pandemic well before covid and he was teaching world-wide as a result.”SCREAMING TREES DRUMMEROriginal Screaming Trees drummer Mark Pickerel started taking lessons from Williams when he was 13 years old. By the time he was 15 in 1985, Pickerel had joined forces with vocalist Mark Lanegan, guitarist Gary Lee Conner, bass player Van Conner to form the Screaming Trees. By the time they graduated, the Screaming Trees had two independent label records under their belt.But Pickerel remembers not only an instructor, but a mentor.“Garey Williams’ name was suggested by everyone who was interested in my development and a date was secured for my first lesson. I was so excited and more than a little intimidated.” Pickerel said on his Facebook post. “When he walked through the door into my room, he was eager to meet me and offer just enough praise, interest, and acknowledgment of the skills I had already acquired without any professional help. But he was quick to assert some emergency intervention to help me with some areas where he could hear a little room for improvement.“Garey was not content just to indulge my interest in conquering all the various drum-jock songs I was anxious to take on. Over the next few months, and over the next few years, he would insist upon introducing me to a vast array of styles, influences, traditions, rudiments, and genres. This was fine with me. I was already developing an interest in reggae and jazz. But without his assistance, I would have never obtained the discipline, skills, or know-how to find myself in a position to develop a working knowledge around all of these various approaches and techniques.”A MENTORPickerle said he and Williams didn’t always agree on a number of issues, but Williams was able to put generational differences and personal preferences aside for the good of the music.“Garey did not limit his insights to rhythmic recommendations. He was always quick to share from his growing list of insights and philosophies. In retrospect, I now see the similarities in his philosophies around music to his approach to life,” Pickerle continued on the post.“I have been spending more time at the kit lately, and so it’s only natural that I would be thinking of him more often, hearing him make little suggestions, or even hearing myself take issue with an approach that I now find myself at odds with. But the thing is, that the little conversations I have with him in my head are ones I know we would both enjoy debating because of the mutual respect we both shared.“He perfectly exemplified the ability to teach and to mentor. He was so sensitive — even when preaching some hard truths to a young and egotistical drummer. He was always speaking from a desire to see you advance and succeed.”LONGTIME FRIENDLongtime Jazz in the Valley board member Dale Hubbard had known Williams since middle school. He was a board member for Jazz in the Valley for 18 years, president of the CWU chapter of the Washington Federation of State Employees (2000 to 2005), and hosted his own blues show on 88.1 The ‘Burg for 13 years.“We hadn’t gotten together the past five or six years because he was always gigging on the Westside, but we stayed in touch as best we could,” Hubbard said. “But I remember there wasn’t a day in high school when he wasn’t playing and it showed. Garey was the go-to guy. He was the guy out of Ellensburg everybody wanted.“He was definitely amazing. He touched so many lives over the years. He was just this crazy, drum god from Ellensburg. He was good, but very, very humble. He never talked about how good he was, he just worked hard.”Star Anna and the Laughing Dogs drummer Travis Yost remembers Williams’ talent, as well as his friendship.SAINT AMONG PACIFIC NW MUSICIANS“I discovered Garey Williams at a clinic in Ellensburg and was so blown away by his playing that I ended up taking lessons from him in Yakima,” Yost said. “We became friends over the years and then he moved to the Westside.“He gave me all of his Ellensburg students and some of his Yakima students and that led to me teaching private drum lessons. I really appreciated that, that he was entrusting in me to take that on. We've been good friends over the years, and I was always blown away by his playing and his knowledge drums and music."He could and would spend time talking to you about anything, as friends or musicians. He was a saint in the drumming and music world in the Pacific Northwest." 