The roads coming into Ellensburg will soon be getting an upgrade. Construction will soon start, which will add sidewalks to the roads which will filter stormwater runoff, provide non-motorized transportation routes and have trees that will improve the beauty of Ellensburg.
Jon Morrow, stormwater utility manager for the city of Ellensburg said the projects are very important, especially the stormwater filtration. The sidewalks will run the stormwater through a compost layer which will remove the pollution from the streets.
“Right now, every time it rains or snows, all the car waste off the road goes into Lyle, Mercer and Whiskey Creek untreated, that’s a big deal,” Morrow said. “It’s not a good thing to have in your storm system. … I like the beautification part, I like the non-motorized transport part, I think all three combined are very, very important.”
Morrow said the first part of the project, Gateway One, will likely start construction in the spring or early summer. Gateway One will be on University Way, from the Red Horse Diner to Wenas Street. Both sides of the street will be upgraded.
Gateway One is two miles of construction (one mile in each direction) and will have a 12-foot trail on the south side and a 7-foot sidewalk on the north side. Ginkgo trees will be lined along both sides. A stormwater treatment system will also be installed.
Gateway Two is “the same scope, same size, it just turned out that way by accident,” according to Morrow. This project will be on Vantage Highway, running from Vista Road to Cowboy Lane.
Morrow roughly estimates the Gateway Two project will start sometime in the summer of 2022. The project still needs to be signed off on by the Department of Ecology, before Morrow can even hire a consultant to start designing the project.
The combined cost for the projects are around $9 million, with $5 million for Gateway Two, and $4 million for One. The funding for these projects mostly came from a grant with the Washington State Department Ecology, although the city has to match 15%. For One, the city funds $483,993.15, for Two, it’s $750,000.00.
“This is an important project. This has been wanted in the city for a long time. Our city council dating way back, many many many years ago wanted this done,” Morrow said. “This is really going to improve the look of Ellensburg on both ends, and really spruce it up.”