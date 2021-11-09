Gathering to take stand against hate By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Former student Andrea Thomas draws hearts while Central Washington University sociology professor Griff Tester speak during Monday’s Teach-In on the CWU campus. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community gathered Monday afternoon to discuss instances of homophobia and teach the gathered students and members of the community about how to make the university safer.This Teach-In was organized by Central Washington University faculty, with help from student organizations such as EQuAL (Equality through Queers and Allies). The event was created in response to the homophobic graffiti found in the Brooks Library Oct. 21. This is the second major homophobic incident at CWU in four months, including when a student stole and burned the Pride flag from the Student Union and Recreation Center.“Some may wonder, why make such a big deal out of some writing? It’s not like they tore down the flag again or actually hurt anybody,” said EQuAL Student Coordinator Malik Canto. “It’s true to some this may just be a harmless incident that has no real aggression, but what those people fail to release is that these harmless incidents have often elevated to fatal tragedies.” LGBTQ+ peoples have experienced more than their fair share of hateful homicides and suicides, and the local community wants to snuff out any hate on the university before it can reach that level. Today it was writing on the wall, and people gathered for the Teach-In know, this will not be the last act of hate CWU will see, and they don’t want the next act to be any worse or harmful.“These incidents will happen again, something will happened again,” said event organizer and CWU professor Michel O’Brien. “It will be, maybe not the library but it will be somewhere on campus or in the community, and you will feel it.” The Teach-In gave people a platform to speak about their experiences, and inform each other of local resources on campus students can take advantage of, whether they want information or a safe space.“The idea is to give faculty the opportunity to talk about it (the hateful writing), how it impacts us and how we might incorporate discussions about it into our teaching. Help the wider community,” political science professor Geraldine O’Mahony told the Daily Record. “And also hold the institution to account as to how they are responding to instances like this.”O’Mahony said the hate doesn’t stop at the university, other students and faculty including herself have experienced it firsthand. Her Pride flag was stolen from her house last week, and while individual instances like this might not be a big deal, put together they show a larger pattern in the community.One way to combat hate and homophobia that was talked about by multiple speakers during the event, is to speak up when someone you know talks about people in a hateful way, or uses a slur. It may be awkward and uncomfortable, but it could make a difference.“We will endure and respond to the hateful rhetoric that has continued to dehumanize our community. We will endure and respond to the removal and destruction of the signs of our humanity and our existence. We will endure and respond to the hateful rhetoric that has continued to dehumanize our community. We will endure and respond to the removal and destruction of the signs of our humanity and our existence. We will endure and respond to the negative associations connotations, slur and aggressions macro and micro, that we have had to live with every single day," James Seth, CWU professor said. 