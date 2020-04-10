Central Washington University president Jim Gaudino gave university employees a reason let out a temporary sigh of relief during a special board of trustees meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Gaudino said the university is committed to maintaining current staffing levels through at least June 30.
“I want us all to be planning a return to a more normal working environment on July 1,” Gaudino said during his presentation to the board. “We’ll be watching trends closely, adjusting to the situation as it demands ... the best thing we can all do to make sure we can return to work on the first is to stay healthy, which means social distancing.”
Vice President of Business and Financial Affairs Joel Klucking updated the board on the financial health of the university and showed a 16 month combined CWU operating funds projection.
Thanks to cutbacks on spending throughout the university, if everything stays the same and follows the original 2021 budget, he anticipates the university will finish out the 2020-21 academic year with a $3 million surplus.
There are, however, numerous variables at play, including big question marks surrounding fall enrollment. Klucking demonstrated some of these variables in his spreadsheet, showing how different factors can quickly put the university in the red.
At the request of board vice president Robert Nellams, Klucking broke down the university’s reserves, which total around $60 million:
n $25 million unrestricted legally, but belong to different areas including housing, dining, and student fees;
n $32 million in unrestricted reserves, of which $18 million is split between the board of trustee’s discretion and the president’s discretion.
Klucking also told the board the university has annual debt service payments of a little over $12 million a year.
Campus update
With the spring quarter getting started on Wednesday, Gaudino spoke on what campus is looking like at the moment.
Out of the 4,000 residential units on campus, 3,200 are “property occupied.” In other words, filled with student’s stuff. Gaudino said one of the main challenges of clearing these rooms is not knowing which items belong to which roommates. The university is looking at arranging a pick-up period in cooperation with public health, or shipping things if staff can figure out what belongs to whom.
Gaudino said 668 students are currently living on campus, with others moving back into their off-campus housing.
Cabinet pay cuts
As part of the spending effort, Gaudino told the board he and his cabinet will take voluntary 20% pay cuts until further notice, but will not be reducing hours.
According to state employee information on fiscal.wa.gov, the average cabinet salary was approximately $180,000 a year in 2018, with Gaudino making $454,700 in 2018.