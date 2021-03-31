The shape of things to come in the historical downtown district continues with another facelift to a fine old building.
First the stucco décor work on the McCormack Building on East Fourth Avenue and Pine Street, and now the Geddis Building in the heart of the downtown district.
The facelift to the 30,000-square foot Geddis Building at Pearl and Fourth is expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks Belsaas & Smith Construction superintendent Josh Bacchus said.
“We’re tearing off the decrepit, old façade they had going around the building and replacing it with a new three-piece, poly urethane,” said Bacchus, who’s company has also done work at the Clymer Museum/Gallery and punched the archway between the museum and Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame. “The Pearl Street side is almost completely done, and we’re still working here on Fourth.
“There is a lot of steel in the front. We’ve been drilling into the brick pretty deep and using Epoxy to secure it. The hardest part is dealing with the different levels in the brick work, the up and down, in and out. It takes a lot of patience.”
Sylvanus Ray Geddis, a wealthy rancher, constructed the original building in 1886, but it was soon lost to the great fire. Geddis quickly rebuilt it in 1889, complete with iron columns and decorative cresting along the parapet. In 1964, the upper story was covered with aluminum sheathing and its fine architectural details were removed.
The city of Ellensburg bought the Geddis Building, also known as the Hubbell Building for $1.2 million in 2012, then spent more than $200,000 on renovations before selling it to a private ownership group, MJSS LLC, in 2015.
The entire downtown historic district, an area roughly bounded by Third and Sixth avenues, and Main and Ruby streets, was added to the National Register of Historic Places on July 1, 1977, according to historylink.org.
The First Railroad Historic District, roughly bounded by 10th Avenue, D Street, Ninth Avenue, and North Main Street, was added to the National Register of Historic Places on May 8, 1987.
Ellensburg’s downtown serves as a valuable example of an intact Western pioneer town business district, ca. 1889.