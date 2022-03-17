The annual Get Intimate with the Shrub-Steppe & Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest returns as a full in-person experience this year.
Event organizers announced this week the event, now in its 23rd year, will be at the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center at Helen McCabe State Park, May 13-15, with free activities for all ages.
The free community event highlights the endangered shrub-steppe habitat in Central Washington. The event starts Friday (May 13) with an evening social gathering, Saturday is filled with expert guided field trips with birding, geology, snakes and reptiles, fish and river bugs, history, and more. Educational booths are set up with free educational materials and other outreach materials and we highlight affinity environmental and natural resource groups from around the state. Saturday evening brings a keynote speaker with a shrub-steppe focused theme. Sunday includes self-guided field trips and additional guided field trips into the shrub-steppe.
Participants can experience the natural surroundings adjacent to Yakima River through hands-on science learning and expert-guided field trips into the surrounding shrub-steppe habitat. Beavers, birds, geology, plants, and live raptors & reptiles are featured this year. Local experts will share their knowledge about the endangered shrub-steppe that surrounds us.