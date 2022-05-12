One of the most anticipated outdoor events of the season is ready to kick off this weekend, giving locals and visitors alike the opportunity to better understand the ecological backbone of Kittitas County’s shrub-steppe environment.
The 23rd-annual Getting Intimate with the Shrub Steppe and Yakima River Canyon Bird Fest kicks off Friday with a booked-up documentary screening, with a slew of events scheduled throughout the day on Saturday. The event is coming back to equilibrium after having to make a slew of adjustments during the pandemic, with this year’s event hosting a wide selection of activities at Helen McCabe State Park outside Ellensburg.
Also back are the guided tours, although they are mostly booked to capacity through prebooking. Those who weren’t able to sign up for those events need not fret, as there are plenty of things to do at the Yakima Canyon Interpretive Center at Helen McCabe, including a multitude of activities for family members of all ages.
The event is hosted by the Kittitas Environmental Education Network, and KEEN Director Jill Scheffer said it is exciting to be able to have more offerings while not being hindered by public health concerns, especially due to the outdoor setting of the event.
“It’s fantastic,” she said of the opportunities for this year’s event. “We did it modified for the last couple of years and it’s nice to feel like we’re going to be safe. It’s all outdoors so it feels pretty comfortable anyways, and we’re just happy people are excited to be coming back to the event.”
SOMETHING FOR EVERYBODY
Although most have booked up well in advance, Scheffer said it is exciting to have the field trips back as part of the event. During the first year of the pandemic, they were held in a virtual format, and last year’s event capped the trips at an extremely low number. This year, she said approximately 30 people are signed up for each event and said the prebooking format was used to ensure that there weren’t no-shows for certain activities.
“It’s always nice get more diverse voices on field trips and get folks out there and excited about what they are seeing,” she said.
Over at Helen McCabe, Scheffer said there will be approximately 15 booths from environmental organizations around the region helping engage and educate attendees about their natural surroundings. Also back this year are the raptors, which haven’t made an appearance since 2019.
“We’ve got some kids activities, and we’ve got a scavenger hunt,” Scheffer said of the lineup at Helen McCabe. “We’ve got a ton of fun stuff planned.”
On Saturday night, keynote speaker Dr. Megan Walsh of Central Washington University will deliver a presentation of historical research related to fire’s impact on the landscape, along with other topics related to the biogeographical impact of climate change. Local band Wavesons will get the attendees moving to tunes at the event, which will be held at Cornerstone Pie.
For those interested in a deeper level of involvement with the event, Scheffer said there are still plenty of volunteers needed to help with multiple elements, including setup, takedown, booth assistance, and pulling native plant orders at the organization’s booth at the Saturday Ellensburg Farmers Market. She said community volunteers are the lifeblood of the event each year, especially as it gets back to its pre-pandemic size.
“We couldn’t do this event without our volunteers,” she said.
Each year, Scheffer said her favorite part of the weekend experience is having people tell her about their memorable moments at the event. For some, it’s being able to interact with a raptor or an owl for the first time, while for others it may be their first bighorn sheep sighting in the wild.
“There’s a lot of excitement around it,” she said. “It feels good to be able to provide those types of opportunities for not just visitors but locals as well. I love seeing how interacting with nature changes people’s lives.”