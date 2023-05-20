...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL
10 AM PDT SATURDAY...
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies...
Washington Department of Ecology Eastern Regional Office
Washington Department of Ecology Central Regional Office
Benton Clean Air Agency
Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency
An Air Quality Alert has been issued through 10 AM PDT Saturday May
20 for Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Klickitat, Walla Walla
and Yakima counties due to residual wildfire smoke from Canada.
Particulate matter (PM2.5) levels are currently Moderate to Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups and are expected to slowly improve over the
next day.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions:
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive
persons should limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity,
and follow tips for cleaner indoor air.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Air support helps fight the Vantage Highway Fire last year. The Department of Natural Resources ran five-hour drill in Kittitas County airspace on Wednesday in preparation for wildfire season, getting the DNR firefighters on the same page.
Daily Record file
Rodney Harwood/Daily Record
The smoke rising from the Naneum Ridge State Forest 15 miles north of Ellensburg gave it a sense of realism as multiple National Guard helicopters and additional aircraft mobilized from area airports to practice maneuvering together in congested airspace.
Wednesday’s five-hour drill in Kittitas County airspace was in preparation for wildfire season, getting Department of Natural Resources (DNR) firefighters are coordinated as possible.
The event was designed to train and sharpen the skills of both air and ground personnel and included exercises related to airspace deconfliction and supervision, enhancement of interagency operations, streamlining of attack protocols, and testing equipment.
“It’s an exciting time to be a firefighter with all the technology at our disposal,” exercise incident commander Tim Love said. “These exercises are about practicing how we operate in congested air space and how to utilize what we have more efficiently.
“It’s about using the right tool at the right time to make our job easier, and that’s what we were practicing today. We have about 40 people involved, including a fire boss coming out of Yakima, an air-attack platform from Wenatchee, along with a tanker, scooper, and a single-engine tanker out of Moses Lake.”
The rising temperatures across the Kittitas Valley and Central Washington makes things much more volatile. To be able to replicate wildfire conditions with the use of artificial smoke on the ground gave the exercise a sense of things to come for multiple aircraft from several area airports.
“We have some new personnel here, but today is mostly to shake the cobwebs off and make sure everybody’s on the same page, using all of our assets,” said Angie Lane, Assistant Division Manager for Plans and Information Wildland Fire Management Division.
“We’re here. We’re in Moses Lake. We’re in Yakima and Wenatchee. We wanted to spread out so we could bring in our new aircraft and give everybody a chance to get in some work.”
Commissioner of Public Lands and Washington state gubernatorial candidate Hilary Franz held a press conference at Bowers Field to discuss DNR projections, preparations, and expectations for the 2023 fire season.
“What we learned with the drought in the spring of last year, we’re starting to see more preparedness,” Franz said. “Right now, we’re mapping out our firefighting strategy and we’re finding success with initial attack quickness, getting our people in place quickly and utilize our resources at the local level to avoid the catastrophic fires that destroy homes and property.
“We’re trying to be proactive in our approach and reactive and are encouraging people to get ready now and not wait until after fire season to mow grass and maintain their property. Dry conditions and high grass lead huge problems we call ‘Grassoline.’ ”
The Kittitas Valley has already seen a near disaster with a fire at Lake Kachess near Easton on Mother’s Day. The blaze caused by people out target shooting, but was contained to just three-quarters of an acre due to the quick response from firefighters from Easton Fire Department KCFD #3 , Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6, Kittitas County Fire District Number 7, Roslyn Fire Department, DNR and United States Forrest Service.
“The big thing is people need to be aware how dry it is. It’s fire season and things get out of hand quickly,” Franz said. “People are wanting to get out, but they need to look at the fire risk and realize something like a campfire or target shooting aren’t always appropriate because of the risk involved.”