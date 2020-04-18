People across the world are wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but you have to come to a street corner in Ellensburg to snag one designed and produced by Helen Dormady.
Girl Scout Helen Dormady is usually selling Girl Scout cookies at this time of year. However, the issue of an international pandemic makes that impossible. Instead, she has learned how to sew masks for the community. She normally would sell cookies from the front yard of her house on the corner of Pine Street and Manitoba Avenue, but this year, has a clothes line up with homemade face masks for free to anyone who walks by (donations accepted).
Helen’s troop leader Nikki Pollok thinks this is an awesome idea. She said the street corner is usually an excellent location for cookie sales, and turning it into a mask station is a great way to distribute protection to people in need.
According to Helen’s mother, Carol Dormady, Helen didn’t know much about mask making before taking on this project. But over time she improved and taught herself by watching videos online.
So far, Helen had given out over 200 masks, and keeps making more. They are free, but people are encouraged to donate money. Sometimes people donate materials, and she and her mother are especially thankful to anyone who can donate elastic.
With the donated fabric, Helen is making masks with all new patterns. At first, all she had were the materials her mother gave her, which her mother described as “girly patterns.” Now they have patterns they never would have used before. An example of this is a pattern based of the video game “Minecraft.”
Helen makes about 20 masks a day, sewing and cutting fabric herself. Carol said she makes the masks in batches while she is working on her schoolwork. It takes her about 20 minutes to make a single mask.
Helen is doing this project without much help from other scouts, although she has a friend who is making homemade hand sanitizer.
Helen is currently a junior rank in girl scouts, and is going for her bronze level, the highest award that a junior girl scout can earn. It requires only 20 hours of community service, a number that Helen has greatly exceeded in this project. According to Carol, they never expected to make so many masks.
“Maybe we will get 20-40 masks total, tops,” Carol said. “But she just got really good at it, so she can put them out real fast.”