With annual celebrations like German Fest and Dachshunds on Parade falling victim to cancellation due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the Spring Girls Night Out couldn’t have come at a better time.
It will be the first live event sponsored by the Ellensburg Downtown Association in over a year. Twenty-five to 30 downtown merchants are expected to participate and two winners will receive a gift basket filled with goodies from each participating location.
“It will lift people’s spirits to be able to go out again,” EDA public relations coordinator Taylor Villwok said. “It’s not really an event, it’s more like here’s businesses that are open, go shop. But it feels like participating in something.
“Hopefully it will lift people’s spirits and show a little support for our downtown businesses. It feels normal even though businesses will be at 50% capacity.”
Girls Night Out is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 6, giving local women a chance to step out and step up for local businesses. Raffle tickets are available for every $10 dollars spent at participating locations. Dinner, drinks and bargains are a pretty good way to spend a Thursday evening.
“I think Girls Night Out is very important,” Villwok said. “It’s a really big event for our retailers because it brings in shoppers that haven’t been able to get out. It’s from 5 to 9 p.m., which is kind of an after-hours event.
“Most of our shops downtown close at 5 or 6, so a lot of people don’t get a chance to shop during the week. So, this will be really fun and a great way for people to support the retail locations and get out themselves.”
Kittitas County is expected to remain in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. Gov. Jay Inslee updated and clarified the criteria for counties to stay in Phase 3 of the state’s Healthy Washington pandemic reopening plan, according to a press release.
The annual event has always been an economic boost for participating businesses. But in a pandemic world where business has been forever altered, Girls Night Out has a real chance to make a difference downtown, Villwok said.