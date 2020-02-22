Sometimes a running start can help you hit the ground running.
High school students can graduate with a two-year college degree or a wealth of college credits through the Running Start program, which is a way for high school students to take college classes while still in high school.
Approved in Washington state in 1993, according to Central Washington University Running Start associate director Angelia Riveria, there are a total of 375 Running Start students at CWU, 233 of which are at the main campus in Ellensburg.
CWU is not the only college in the area that takes Running Start students, though. Some students attend classes at Yakima Valley College. Students with a 3.0 GPA are accepted to Running Start at CWU, students below a 3.0 can enroll by taking an English placement test.
For local high schools, this means that a large chunk of their junior and senior classes are attending college classes. Courtney Schrader, an Ellensburg High School counselor, said about 135 students are in Running Start, out of the estimated 450 juniors and seniors. Lance Hyatt, guidance counselor at Kittitas Secondary School, estimates that 38 of their 110 juniors and seniors are in Running Start. He said the impact this has on the district can vary.
“Sometimes that has a negative impact because we would like to see those kids in here,” Hyatt said. “Obviously the Running Start kids tend to be very high achievers … sometimes it is kind of rough losing some of those kids. Sometimes when we have bigger class sizes it is kind of a welcome relief. If a grade is full and class numbers are high, a few kids going off isn’t always a bad thing.”
AFFORDABLE OPTION
EHS junior Maddy Snow is a full-time student at CWU. She said she originally became interested in Running Start because it was an affordable way to take college classes. She met with her counselor at EHS and the counselors at CWU and decided that this would be the best option for her because she wants to get into medicine and CWU had better class options for that degree.
Running Start is free for students, who only have to pay for books and class fees. Snow said this was a great deal for her because it was still much cheaper than paying for tuition.
Not all Running Start students are at college full-time. Most Running Start students are part-time at the college, part-time at the high school. According to Riveria, 57 percent of students at CWU are part-time. This makes it easier for high schools to manage, because they do not lose as large a chunk of students to Running Start as it might initially appear.
“There is a big difference between going part-time and full-time,” Schrader said. “Usually juniors will do two classes here, two class at the college. Or, one class here and three at the college. I think that is a good setup because students are still able to participate in student culture (at high school) and still have a voice here.”
According to some students, doing Running Start full-time can still feel as though they get the full high school experience. Earning high school credits while taking college classes sometimes give a student more free time than they would have if they were a full-time high school student.
Yaire Ortiz is a Running Start student who attends high school in Easton. She is taking full-time college class and said she doesn’t feel overwhelmed by the classes. She is able to play basketball and soccer, is working a part-time job and is the ASB president at her high school.
“Another pro is that it gives you a little insight into what college is like without being overwhelmed and having to deal with being away from family and friends,” Ortiz said. “I am still in high school, and I still get to have all the high school experiences, but I am still in college and get to experience that as well.”
She is in her second year of Running Start and has realized that using campus resources is a huge help. At this point in her education, she has finished all her high school credits and just has a couple more college credits before she is finished with her general education classes. She said the biggest inconvenience for her is that she has a 45 minute drive from Easton to CWU.
For those interested in doing Running Start, there is an information at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 in Samuelson Hall, Room 129 at CWU.