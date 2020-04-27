With great crisis comes great opportunity, says Susan Grindle, CEO of HopeSource.
Following a program by HopeSource to temporarily house homeless people in Kittitas County during the pandemic, the community action agency is launching a “Good Will Food” mobile delivery service, bringing easy-to-eat items to homeless encampments throughout the county, according to a news release from the organization.
The goal is to forge relationships with displaced people even after the shelter period has ended.
“We want to continue to build trust with unhoused men and women, helping them become stably housed and employed contributors to the community,” Grindle said.
Acy Seward, a formerly homeless Ellensburg resident who is now a homeless outreach specialist for HopeSource, is working with Ryan Domitz, HopeSource staff member, to make contact with homeless individuals and determine the best locations to bring a food van twice a week. The food will be tailored to the specific needs of the person and his/her cooking capabilities.
HopeSource will utilize food from the organization’s food bank in Cle Elum and purchase other items as needed from local grocery stores. The food will be available to anyone who identifies as homeless without needing to formally register.
Nearly all of the county’s homeless population is already known to HopeSource case managers, since more than 90 individuals were housed in motels in the last month to isolate them during the pandemic.
“The purpose is not to require a full profile but to continue to build relationships between a homeless person and HopeSource client advocates during the motel stay,” Grindle said. “The potential for trust will be given time to grow, building bridges toward future case management and stable housing outcomes.”
This service will not duplicate existing food distribution programs in the county, as it targets a population not specifically served by food banks and pantries.
“Our niche is taking the food to the camps because they have a difficult time accessing transportation to food banks and many do not have the required ID to access the food,” Grindle said.
New food bank protocols for distancing and food handling will be observed at the mobile food van, allowing safe situations for both staff and participants. The program will continue as needed, Grindle said, as it benefits everyone.
“Having homeless residents ‘come in from the cold’ makes the whole community healthier, safer and more resilient,” Grindle said.
For more information about HopeSource programs, call 509-925-1448.