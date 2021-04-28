Gov. Jay Inslee stopped by Central Washington University Tuesday afternoon to speak with Ellensburg leaders about the COVID-19 vaccine during a CWU vaccination clinic for students, staff and faculty.
“Everybody pulled together, I think that’s the best way to categorize it,” Inslee said. “You have some really well-educated students, but we need more of them to get this vaccine as soon as possible.”
Inslee said the quickest way for the state and the county to see eased restrictions would be to increase vaccination percentages, saying higher vaccination rates will help see regions move toward the next phase of the states reopening plan.
CWU Medical Director of Student Health Services Dr. Carylin Holsey said the campus vaccine clinic had given out around 250 doses of the Moderna vaccine by Tuesday afternoon. The vaccines given on Tuesday were for CWU students and faculty who hadn’t yet received their first dose. After people had received their shot, they would be scheduled for their second one, which will happen at another CWU clinic in a few weeks.
Holsey said CWU staff have prepared for students to leave campus and return home between doses by providing them with information of how and when to receive their second shot.
“The vaccines are safe,” Holsey said.” It’s going to be so necessary, for us to get back to any type of normalcy, that we create some type of bubble of protected/vaccinated people. It is so important that if you are above 16, and don’t have any issue that precludes you from getting the vaccine, I would highly, highly recommend it.”
Holsey thanked the individuals who volunteered to help during the clinic, and said if it wasn’t for them, the clinic could not have happened.
Inslee said he appreciated the work CWU and Ellensburg has done getting people vaccinated. After meeting with Ellensburg leaders to discuss vaccinations, he spoke with students receiving the vaccine in the clinic. He said the students told him they loved the clinic because of how easy the process was, all students needed was their Connections card.
If enough people get vaccinated and start wearing masks across the state, Inslee said there is the possibility of moving Washington to Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. He said people need to encourage their friends and family to get vaccinated with the ultimate goal of reaching herd immunity.