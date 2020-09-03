Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent expansion of museum restrictions for counties in Phase 3 will allow as many as 50 people to visit local museums in Kittitas County.
So far, 22 of Washington’s 39 counties have already moved to Phase 2, with four other counties eligible to apply. Museums in Phase 2 can operate at 25 percent capacity and those in Phase 3 counties can allow as many as at 50 percent, Inslee said in his new guidance for bowling, museums and agritourism statement.
“We have worked with stakeholders for weeks and sometimes months to arrive at these guidelines,” Gov. Inslee said in the statement. “We continue to balance the need for activities that contribute to physical, mental, and emotional well-being with the steps needed to control the virus.
“Our ability to reopen depends on every Washingtonians doing their part to ensure fewer, shorter and safer interactions.”
King County (Phase 2), Yakima County (1.5), Grant County (Phase 2), Okanagan County (Phase 2). Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties remain in Phase 1.
“I think the new guidelines are really good for our organization to be able to increase the capacity,” Kittitas County Historical Museum executive director Sadie Thayer said. “It allows us to have more people without overwhelming any rooms.
“For us, it’s about 45 people throughout the building. We’ve been staying with a smaller number as per (Kittitas County Health Officer) Dr. (Mark) Larson’s recommendations, but now we have the flexibility in going to a larger numbers. We are still making sure we are doing all the social distancing. We watch the monitors and if visitors are touching glass displays or other items, we go in and sanitize immediately when they leave.”
The Kittitas Historical Museum has the ability to spread its visitors out through several rooms and stay within the social distancing guidelines. It has been averaging 20 to 25 visitors with many coming from Seattle, Everett, Tacoma, and Spokane. It has also had visitors from London, England, Bloomington, N.C., California and Minnesota.
Clymer Museum and Gallery director Elise Warren said the increased visitor capacity is good, but the directive also states that no events can be held.
“We’re talking about every day traffic and right now we are not near that level,” she said. “We still aren’t allowed to increase our showings, because you can’t have events. We can’t hold anything; we can just have more people in at a time.
“It really works well for the larger museums, but I don’t think it matters much for the smaller museums.”
The decision couldn’t have come at a better time for the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame, which is hosting its open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
The Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame committee will host the 23rd Annual Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame Induction and Exhibit at the Western Culture and Art Center, 416 N. Pearl on a day when under normal circumstances the 97th annual Ellensburg Rodeo should be bucking at the rodeo grounds.
“We didn’t get to have the rodeo this year, but we’re doing what we can to keep the spirit alive,” Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame historian Mike Allen said. “There was no rodeo, but we were able to have the induction into the hall of fame. As for the increased capacity at the museum, it is huge. These Phase 2 museums haven’t been able to let people in under the past guidelines.
“Now we can have a lot more people. We’ll have our open house on Friday and make the 23rd Annual Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame Induction and Exhibit. Then we’ll open the doors on Saturday to let people see what we’ve been doing. With the interest and the Farmers Market, it should be a pretty good day on Saturday.”