A plan has been submitted to help make the shores of the Columbia River a little more rocky.
The Grant County Public Utility District has applied for a shoreline conditional use permit that would involve placing between 250 and 300 yards of rip-rap along the Kittitas County side of the Columbia River near the Wanapum Dam. Rip-rap is defined as a range of rocky material placed along shorelines, bridge foundations, steep slopes and other shoreline structures to prevent from scour and erosion.
Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp listened to a presentation from the district regarding the project at a hearing examiner’s meeting on Jan. 23. The material proposed for placement is part of a shoreline stabilization effort. Kittitas County Community Development Services staff planner Jeremy Johnston explained that there was an emergency stabilization effort in that area of shoreline in 2018. Material was placed both north and south of the current area proposed for stabilization.
Grant County PUD first applied for the project in October 2019, and no appeals were filed regarding the proposal. Public comment on the project ended Dec. 27, 2019. The proposal received two comments. One was from the Washington Department of Archaeological and Historic Preservation, requesting a survey to be conducted at the site prior to any ground disturbance activity. Johnston said after correspondence between the PUD and WDAHP, the department rescinded their request, instead requesting an inadvertent discovery plan. No public comments were received for the application.
After reviewing the plan to ensure it was consistent with Kittitas County code, as well as the shoreline master plan and comprehensive plan, Johnston said staff recommended approval of the conditional use permit. He explained that the approval would be on the local level, and that the Washington Department of Ecology would grant the final approval of the permit.
Project Engineer Brandon Little explained that the project was initiated in 2018 to protect an avian wire array, which was installed shortly after a license was received to disrupt flight patterns of predatory birds that eat juvenile salmonids traveling downstream in the Columbia River.
“The reason we are pursuing this project is to protect that tower and improve the survival of endangered species in the Columbia River,” he said.
Hearing Examiner Kottkamp will render a final decision on the project by Thursday, Feb. 6.