A pair of men will change into 20 different characters each with their own costume over the course of two hours in the Valley Music Theatre’s production of “Greater Tuna”. The two men in question, Jim Denison and Patrick Nolan, are the only actors in the play, and will have to play 10 characters each, both male and female.
“It’s one of those where we look at it and go ‘well, how many opportunities are you going to get to do something like that,” Nolan said. “And also you have to be slightly crazy to do it in the first place.”
The show starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday and goes through July 11. It is being directed by Hal Ott, and will be held in the ballroom of the Hotel Windrow.
Ott, Denison and Nolan all agreed the most difficult part of having two people play 10 characters each is the costume changes backstage. The actors will have to leave the stage and change into a new costume in seconds.
“It’s incredibly difficult, we have four or five dressers behind stage that have to basically strip them down and put the new costume on,” Ott said.
Nolan said he has never had to make a quick costume change like this in the years of practice he has acting on stage, and now he has to “do more in on performance than anyone should ever have to.”
Denison said by the end of the play, he and Nolan are completely exhausted. They don’t get a break other than the 15-minute intermission. When they are on stage they are performing and when they are off it they are changing, sometimes they even have lines while they are backstage getting changed.
The play itself is a day in the life of small town, “Tuna”, Texas. It is a collection of shorts that all revolve around a single radio station which connects them all. It is a comedy that was described by the director as PG-13, so while everyone is welcome, it might not be the best idea to bring young children. Teens and young adults, however, are welcome.
Ott said the show was chosen by the Valley Musical Theatre because the small cast limits the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Denison said the play was originally planned to be performed in February, but was pushed back to July because of the pandemic.
The show is unusual for the Valley Musical Theater because it’s not a musical. According to Ott, who is a board member of the Theater, this is the first straight up play they have ever performed, but it might not be the last.
“Based on how this has gone, I think there are people in our community who are more interested in being involved with straight plays as opposed to a musical simply because they won’t be interested in singing, but our bread and butter always is gonna be musicals,” Ott said. “But I do think that because we think this is going to be pretty successful, I think we will occasionally be doing straight plays.”
Tickets for the show are on sale through the Valley Musical Theatre website, and also at the door to the play until they are sold out. Seating will be limited to approximately 70 tickets per performance, at tables with six people max per table.
“I’m excited,” said Nolan. “I’m excited especially because we are going to finally have an audience, it’s really hard to do a comedy without an audience. We think things are funny, but without an audience we can’t be sure.”