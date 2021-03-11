By day he’s an assistant professor and program coordinator in the Electronics Engineering Technology Program at Central Washington University. But come nights and weekends, Greg Lyman is a bass player for hire.
Lyman plays country bass in the Rusty Cage Band. He’s also a member of the Ellensburg Big Band and adds a little bottom to the jazz band, The Professors.
Live gigs have been few and far between with the pandemic safety protocols in place, but Lyman will join the Ben Macy Quartet on Saturday at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. The quartet features Macy on piano, Skyler Mendell (trumpet), Tyson Stubelek (drums) and Lyman on bass.
Lyman is a stand-up guy with a stand-up bass and he’s versatile enough to play all the different genres.
“Stand-up bass is a much larger instrument that’s a completely different approach to electric bass, especially in tuning” he said. “You’re fingers become the point where the notes come from instead of the frets on the electric bass.
“It’s a completely different technique. But it’s also really fun because you can really dig in and get expressive on an upright. They’re both amazing, but I prefer upright.”
Rusty Cage has made its share of appearances at Jazz in the Valley despite its Country Western background, joining the variety of sounds from Bruce Babad (saxophone), Melanie Peterson (gospel) and the likes of Randy Oxford (trombone) that sound off on the annual weekend on a regular basis.
But the interesting part for a guy who’s training is in engineering and teaches electronics is his adaptability. Singers and lead guitarists tend to get all the glory, but it’s the rhythm section that drives the bus. Lyman just settles down and puts the pedal down on the bottom and fits right into whatever band he’s playing in at the time.
“The nice thing about being a versatile bassist is that when you learn the different styles, you end up in all these different groups. It just takes a lot of training, but it’s fun,” he said.
“It doesn’t matter what the style of music is, everybody needs a bassist. What I tell younger guys is that you’re going to be busy gigging forever because everybody needs a bass player. Jazz people need a bass player, rock ‘n’ roll, classical. That’s what makes it fun to be involved in the Big Band. It’s a different thing reading big band charts, but you’re still a driving force.”
That just might be the key to his versatility, he remains a driving force on every level. That’s what keeps things fresh, makes the world go ‘round so to speak.
“I get to play a lot and practice with everybody,” he said with a laugh.
He’s played Jazz in the Valley and the bigger shows. On Saturday, he’ll join forces with the Ben Macy Quartet. Macy’s unique improvisational style takes on various genres of music ranging from chamber music to folk to post-rock, all nestled surprisingly well next to your jazz favorites.
Macy has been writing songs for over 20 years, with a book of over 100 songs, playing has been described as “stealing the show with blazin’ digits, sharp but subtle” (Source Weekly).
Lyman will jump in and play with some of the best musicians in the Pacific Northwest.
“I’m just a weekend warrior that loves to play,” he said.
Why not? Everybody needs a bassist.