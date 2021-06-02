A ground-breaking celebration took place at Lincoln Elementary School Tuesday, marking the start of the modern renovations to the school. This was simply a ceremonial event, as major construction changes likely will not begin until early July, after students are out of school.
Superintendent Jinger Haberer said it was important to have the ground-breaking celebration now, while students are still in school. To accompany the event, the Lincoln Music Club performed a musical number, “Hidden Treasures.”
“It’s always important to hear student voices and have students be a part of these celebrations because Lincoln is for them,” Haberer said. “We are building a school that will support their learning for years to come and encourage them to build strong relationships and to be able to face the world and its challenges when they graduate.”
The ceremony featured people involved with renovating the school breaking ground for the renovations. Garco Construction, the company that has been working with the district to build the new elementary schools, Mount Stuart and Ida Nason Aronica, is also working to renovate Lincoln. For the celebration, a line of dirt was laid out along the front lawn of the school, with Garco hard hats and golden shovels.
Before this event, Haberer talked to the audience about the history of Lincoln Elementary School. How it first was built in 1948-49, and was in the heart of Ellensburg. The core features of the building are something the district wants to preserve throughout the renovations.
These renovations include a new gymnasium, a new music room, new elevator and mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades. The cafeteria and kitchen will be relocated to the old gym, which will become the new lunch room. The new music room will be an addition to the new gymnasium, with a removable wall so the music room can become a stage, where the audience sits in the gym.
The gym will be the largest addition to the school. With the current gym becoming the cafeteria, changes will have to be made. The plan is to remove all sports equipment such as basketball hoops, but to keep what they can, such as the hardwood floors. The floors will be re-stained and refurbished during the project.
Steven Clark, associate principal of Integers Architecture, and Rob Decker, senior project manager with Garco Construction said major construction will hopefully start around the 4th of July. He said it will be a full modernization of the building which should last the community another 50 to 70 years.
“We just want to maintain the historical character,” Decker said. “For example the hallways, the really tall and open hallways, we are keeping that for the most part. (We) Want to maintain the character of the building that the community values.”
Another addition will be heating and air conditioning that according to Clark, “will actually work.” This is something Haberer said she was looking forward to because it is difficult for students to study and learn when they are uncomfortable on a hot day.
Lincoln Elementary School Principal, JoAnne Duncan, also spoke before the main event about the school and the community. She said everyone in the building was looking forward to seeing the renovated building, and start using the new facilities.
“Things that make Lincoln special are the family atmosphere and the hallways where there are mingling and you can see people gathering together,” Duncan said.