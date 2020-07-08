Habitat for Humanity Seattle–King County (SKC) and Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity (KCHFH)have formed a strategic partnership that will expand services and production of affordable homes for qualifying families throughout Kittitas County, according to a news release from Habitat for Humanity.
According to the release, the partnership will result in cost savings for Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity by consolidating its operations with Habitat SKC’s corporate headquarters in Renton. Functions including administration, IT, human resources, accounting/finance/payroll, legal, loan origination, construction and project development, and fund development will now be supported by Habitat SKC, all while retaining KCHFH staff.
The Kittitas County affiliate will continue to operate as Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity, enabling KCHFH to continue building affordable homes through local volunteers and donors in the county.
A search is underway for an area director who will serve as the local liaison with Habitat SKC. The area director will conduct volunteer recruitment, plan and oversee local events, serve as liaison to city and county governments and other community and faith groups, and conduct fund development activities.
A construction supervisor for KCHFH is also being sought to oversee local repairs and new construction, with the current management of the popular Ellensburg Habitat Store staying in place.
Two Kittitas County Habitat Board members — Susan Ralston and Delano Palmer — will now serve on the Habitat SKC Board of Directors. A local council consisting of current Kittitas County board members and other local leaders is also under development to help advise on operations and local housing needs.
“We are excited about this new partnership as it provides us the operational services and capital investments to better serve Kittitas County,” Ralston said. “Our staff can now completely focus on finding buildable land for development of affordable Habitat homes, continue operations of the Habitat Store that is so important to funding land purchases and construction, and further building awareness of the important work Habitat is doing through the county.”
Added Brett D’Antonio, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Seattle–King County, “We are so pleased to work with this incredible affiliate to further support the mission of Habitat for Humanity, helping low income families achieve their dreams of home ownership within Kittitas County.”