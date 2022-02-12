The Legion of Boom had its heyday, lowering the boom on opposing running backs and wide receivers. But they weren’t the only Seahawks unit that knew how to bring it on game day.
The Blue Thunder has some boom of its own with a bigger, bolder, dynamic drumline that’s a perfect fit in the NFL stadium known as the one of the loudest in professional sports.
Since the 2013 season, the Seahawks fans have been one roaring thunder in every game, with the noise reaching a record-setting 137 decibels and the Blue Thunder have been fueling the fire along the way.
The Blue Thunder is not your typical drumline, utilizing a variety of rhythms and visuals, incorporating rock ‘n’ roll drumming alongside drum corps style, endearing them to Seahawks fans of all ages.
Hard as Folk drummer Shanaun Green sets the backbeat and drives the bus behind the kit for the local band that breaks the barrier of genres, mixing rock, funk and folk.
But there was a time when he was banging the quads on the Blue Thunder drumline and adding decibels to the 12s.
“The biggest thing is the noise being at field level. It’s the loudest stadium in the NFL and it’s amazing,” said Green said. “It’s really crazy. Here I was used to playing in rock bands or jazz bands, but once you’re on the field in front of 68,000 fans, it’s really humbling.
“The 12th Man is the loudest fans in the entire NFL. When we played in front of them, they actually had to mic us so we could be heard. It was really incredible.”
Several hundred percussionists audition every spring, ultimately chosen by Blue Thunder line leader Keith Rousu. The age group ranges from 21 to 55, and is surprisingly diverse with over 30 members include anyone from school teachers to business people.
Green said he wasn’t a big football fan when he tried out for the Blue Thunder in 2008, but ended up making the drumline on the snare line. He played 60 gigs the first year, including 14 home games including the preseason.
The Kittitas Valley drummer also made the drumline in 2014-16, including the year after Seattle won the Super Bowl.
“When I came back in ’14, right after they won the Super Bowl, it had changed from Quest Field to CenturyLink,” said Green, who has been the drummer in Hard as Folk for seven years. “It was something to play in front of the world champions.”
32-PIECE DRUMLINE
Blue Thunder is a 32-piece drumline with 10 snares, seven bass drums, five tenor drums and 10 cymbal players. The group makes about 180 appearances a year at everything from parades to charity fundraisers with the Tour 12, which visits various communities around the state representing the Seattle Seahawks.
“I did one 12 Tour right after they came back from winning the Super Bowl. I was on the tour that went to Yakima, Tri-Cities, Spokane and finished up at Lake Chelan,” he said. “We took a couple of players with us, including Tyler Lockett.”
There’s more to it than football and playing at parades, the squad begins rehearsing in earnest immediately, learning several dozen different songs or cadences, and working out choreography to go with each.
“It’s all about sheet music. You have to be able to read music. I think there was one point when I knew 25 different pieces of music,” Green said. “It’s definitely skill-based and every experience I previously had wasn’t the same.
“These guys were from around the state. There were times when I was very disheartened because they so good. I didn’t give up and I practiced every single day. They have sheet music, there’s chorography, and drumline. I just stuck with it and got better.”
Over the years, the Blue Thunder has featured guest drummers at rehearsals and game days as well as an occasional joint performance on a big stage.
Some of those more prominent guests include: Alan White (YES/John Lennon/George Harrison),Will Calhoun (Living Colour),David Garibaldi (Tower of Power), Byron McMackin (Pennywise), Mike Derosier (Heart, Queensryche), Steve Smith (Journey/Vital Information), and Yuri Ruley (MxPx).
“One of my favorite drummers of all-time is Chris Coleman. He joined us one time. I remember one thing he said, “Your skill and your talent will get you where you want to go. But your character will keep you there.
“He’s one of the best drummers in the world, having played with Chaka Khan, New Kids on the Block, Prince, Babyface and Christina Aguilera. It meant a lot for him to say something like that to us.”