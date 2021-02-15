ROSLYN — As the story goes, Chamara Smith was mourning the loss of her grandmother when a blueish, gray hummingbird suddenly appeared, hovering before her as if to say, “I am here, so you can see that I am well.”
The rapid wing movement created a buzz of energy as it hovered with no seeming purpose, no need to jet off as they do when in search for food. Angels don’t often appear to provide comfort to those left behind, but this spirit helper’s presence communicated without words that Harriet Joyce Craven-Hawkins, who lived in this middle world for over 91 years, was now at peace in the hands of God.
“(This hummingbird) was different. It was singing,” Chamara later told author Alisa Weis. “I felt my grandmother’s spirit. It was her personality. What the hummingbird did, like how it danced, sang and did a little wink at the end. Like my grandmother used to do.”
Harriet Joyce (Craven) Hawkins was a descendant of the first Black miners to arrive in Washington state. She would become known as the matriarch of the Craven family, the only remaining Black family from the era to still call Roslyn their home.
Craven-Hawkins (1928-2020) passed May 27, 2020 without fanfare, without trumpets or glory. She was just a woman who led by example, with a devoted spiritual belief structure that led her to a bigger and better place of existence.
Harriet Craven-Hawkins’ activism included marching with Dr. Martin Luther King during the Civil Rights Era. She was also awarded a certificate from Rev. Jesse Jackson for her work with vulnerable populations.
She did not live to see it, but her work helped pave the way for Kamala Harris to become the first female African-American and first Asian-American vice president.
“Harriet was the reason I was able to write my book, ‘Darkhorse: The Jimmy Claxton story,’ ” Ellensburg historian and author Ty Phelan. “The entire Craven family has deep roots in the Roslyn area and a big part of its development.
“She had been around since the early the 20th century and provided little nuggets of information. William Claxton was the deacon of the African Methodist Episcopal for three years. So, she was very versed on Jimmy Claxton’s mother. She was forthcoming and taught me about the racial past in Kittitas County”
More than 300 Black miners and their families migrated to Roslyn back in 1888-89, after being told they would have jobs in the new No. 3 Mine. What they weren’t told was they would be used as leverage to break a contentious strike with angry European miners, who wanted better pay and safer conditions. Despite a contentious reception, they persevered, making their way in a brave, new world that would include Jim Crow laws and pave the way for the Civil Rights Movement.
In 1890, Roslyn’s African-American population was 22%, one of the highest in the state. The Black population began to decline after the mines closed in 1963, and by the early 1970s only the Craven family remained.
William Craven was elected mayor of Roslyn in 1976, and was the first African-American mayor in the state of Washington. Roslyn Black Pioneers were established by Ethel Florance Craven to preserve and promote black history in Washington, during a time after Jim Crow era following the Civil War and before the modern civil rights movement.
Harriet Craven-Hawkins picked up the torch and carried on as the leader of her very engaged family.
“She was the smartest person in her class, but they wouldn’t allow her to be valedictorian because of the color of her skin,” Phelan said. “She was the first female Black student to be accepted into Central Washington University, and the first African-American graduate as part of the class of 1950-51. Her fortitude was amazing.”
She was one of two students at Central Washington College of Education (Central Washington University) and graduated with three bachelor’s degrees. Craven-Hawkins received her BA degree from Central Washington College of Education, and did her graduate work at Seattle University. She was a retired teacher as the time of her passing.
“Roslyn was more receptive to African-Americans. There were groups that helped forge diversity when there was a time of segregation,” Phelan said.
In 1986, Congress passed Public Law 99-244 designating February as “National Black (Afro-American) History Month,” and issued a proclamation calling on the people of the United States to observe February as Black History Month with the appropriate ceremonies and activities.
Craven-Hawkins was a Protestant at Cle Elem Church of Nazarene and active in the mission society. She was a member of the Delta Sorority and various organizations and was one of the first African-American teachers in Oregon state.
She lobbied for poor people, marched and demonstrated for justice and peace, doing what she could to bring about changes that would benefit all. She was a world traveler, visiting Jamaica, Germany, and Israel, as well as the Caribbean island.
“God is my light and life. I pray that all will come in the knowledge of him as Savior, and love one another, accepting individuals where they are at,” said Samuel and Ethel Craven’s fourth daughter, who loved white roses and the colors pink and blue.
Said Kanashibushan Craven, “She was a homebody by nature, but she liked people and got along with them well. She was quiet and never raised her voice. She could be a tattletale though.”
As they grew up in Roslyn, the Cravens got used to the idea of being the only Black students in a class of 27 to sometimes 30. There were blessings to living in Roslyn — having a small, tightknit community, knowing who to turn to for help — but the Craven sisters learned early on that Black women would not be hired for even waitressing or cleaning positions.
The Cravens didn’t let societal limitations, spoken or unspoken, prevent them from pursuing their goals and dreams.
“They didn’t hire Black teachers often unless you had light skin. It’s still like that today sometimes,” Kanashibushan is reported to say. “She had to go to Portland to work since there were no positions for her in Washington.”
While she considered herself a lifelong teacher and later completed graduate work at Seattle University, her work wasn’t only accomplished within classroom walls.
She joined with her oldest sister Leola Wofford, to fight for the rights of marginalized and underrepresented populations. They were active in the Motivated Mothers and defended Welfare Rights in various states.