Halloween is officially in the books and not a moment to soon with the wintery weather moving in.

The Trick or Treat in downtown brought out the best in what Halloween in a small town has to offer and the children and families were out en masse. The Daily Record staff took close to 150 photographs, involving hundreds of family trick or treaters.

The Haunted Home Driving Tour was a scream again this year with some 125 people casting votes for the best decorated houses among the 29 entrants.

“We had a bigger response this year than we had last year,” Ellensburg Downtown Association director Brenda Devore said.

The People’s Choice Award went to What Wicked Webs We Weave, which also won the Most Likely to Give Nightmares award. Halloween Fun won the Wee One Scary Wonderland award.

The Haunted Home Tour was a team effort involving the Ellensburg Downtown Association, Ellensburg Community Radio, and Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity and turned out to be fun for all ages with the wizardry of local radio talent Paul Dunn with Ellensburg Community Radio on the scary music broadcast as they made the rounds.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com

