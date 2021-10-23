Haunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the community By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Oct 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Haunted Home Tour maps and QR codes will be listed in the Daily Record and on the EDA, ECR, and Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity Facebook pages. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record What started as Plan B to keep the Halloween spirit alive during the pandemic shutdown has turned into an Ellensburg tradition. The Haunted Home Tour will run from Wednesday through Halloween. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Some 29 houses have registered as part of the Second annual Haunted Home Tour, which starts on Wednesday and runs through Hollween. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What started as Plan B to keep the Halloween spirit alive during the pandemic shutdown has turned into an Ellensburg tradition.The Haunted Home Tour marches on into its second year much to the joy of the community.“You can’t have too much Halloween,” Kelle Vandenberg, Area Director for Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity, said with a laugh. “We thought the Haunted House Tour was literally going to be a one-time, during the COVID thing because health restrictions eliminated trick or treating. “But we kept getting calls, emails and messages on Facebook asking if we were doing the driving tour again? We ended up with less time to plan this year, but ended up with more participants because of the popularity of the event.”The Haunted Home Driving Tour is a team effort involving the Ellensburg Downtown Association, Ellensburg Community Radio, and Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity, which will be fun for all ages.Twenty-nine homes joined the tour this year, everything from a Ghoulish Graveyard to Scarecrow Inferno with the availability of the wizardry of local radio talent Paul Dunn on the scary music so folks can listen to on the radio as they make the rounds.“Scream Time” on Ellensburg Community Radio to add some spooky music in the event. There is a QR code on the eburgradio.org site that will take you right to the music set.“We have a great downloadable music show to listen to while driving around looking at the houses,” ERCA board member Mollie Edson said.Dunn gave a little spooky insight into the show that is 4 hours in length (6 to 10 p.m.) to accompany people’s Halloween night.“I’ve gone for some of the perennial favorites — ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ and such — but I love that batch of crazy ‘50s and ‘60s Halloween songs like Monster Mash and of course ‘Psycho’ by Washington state’s very own Sonics,” Dunn said. “Amongst the music, I mixed in film clips and the like to add to the overall feel of Halloween.“Also, my wife, Kirstin, wrote and reads a spooky poem and I do Edgar Allan Poe’s ‘Tell Tale Heart’ with sound effects — bad acting and everything.” The Haunted Home Driving Tour runs from Wednesday through Halloween night. Maps and QR codes to music and voting tabs will be listed in the Daily Record and on the EDA, ECR, and Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity Facebook pages.Last year, organizers expected maybe five houses to participate and ended up with 28. There were 171 votes cast in a four-day span for the best decorations. Wood’s Hardware kicked in gift certificates for the winning houses: $50 for People’s Choice and $25 each for Halloween Spirit and Scariest House.Vandenberg said what started as a fly-by-the-seat-of-the-pants planning session has really caught on as a safe, fun way for friends and family to enjoy the spirit of the season in a safe environment.“We are excited for this year’s tour and thrilled to be able to add this to the list of annual events,” she said. “I think that expanding it next year to include more opportunity for community partnerships, perhaps combine it with the new Zombie Walk or A Haunted Alley Tour would be great.“Last year Halloween was a little hard to plan for, so the Ellensburg Downtown Association and several organizations within the community got creative and developed the Haunted Home Driving Tour to help give kids in the community something to look forward to during the quarantine of Covid-19.”This year’s categories are:• Most Likely to Give Nightmares Award, for the scariest decorated home• Decked The Hallowed Halls Award, The People’s Choice Award for best overall Halloween spirit• A Wee One Scary Wonderland Award, for the best decorated home for all agesVoting is open the entire time of the tour with winners being announced on Nov. 1.Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity will be announcing the winners and giving each a gift card from Knudsen Lumber, long-time supporter of Kittitas County Habitat for Humanity. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Halloween Habitat Tour Music Sport Sociology Folklore Kittitas County Paul Dunn Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Follow Rodney Harwood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toiletOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National GuardCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked Ephrata2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsClymer family visits the John Ford Clymer Museum/GalleryMENTAL WEALTH: James Donaldson arrives in Ellensburg to boost community physical, mental wellbeing Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter