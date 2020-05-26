When the idea first surfaced at Kittitas Valley Healthcare to include the healing powers of art in its new facility at 100 East Jackson Street, it fit right in physician assistant Dena Mahre’s wheelhouse.
From a medical perspective, the Medical Arts Center is the home to KVH Family Medicine – Ellensburg, Women’s Health, Pediatrics, and other healthcare partners and a perfect fit for her medical world. On the art side, combining the physical practice of healing with the joyful power of art decorating the new facility tickles her creative fancy.
Where others might use a brush or clay, Mahre uses an acetylene torch to bend and shape her artwork on a canvass of steel, manipulating the colors to the desirable tone. Mahre is one of 22 local and regional artists commissioned to utilize their particular talents to decorate the new facility via watercolor, acrylic, glass sculpture, and other assorted gifts.
“My artwork started when I wanted this cool piece of art for my wall and I was too thrifty to buy it on a trip to New Mexico. My husband said, ‘You could make something like that,’ ” she said with a laugh. “So I started reading and working by trial and error, then family members saw what I was doing and asked for different items.
“People would say, ‘can you make something like this?’ I’d try it and it would work out and it just grew from there.”
Her piece in the entrance way of the KVH Medical Arts Center is one of texture and tone. At first glance, it might look like pieced together tile to formulate a pattern. But it is in fact metal, 10 feet tall with two panels 18 inches wide. Each individual piece is cut into large tiles and framed and tinted with an acetylene torch to achieve the color that formulates KVH into those tiles.
“Everything I’ve done recently has been flat, so it’s more based off of color and the mosaic pattern,” said Mahre, who operates Mahre Metal Design in Yakima. “It’s kind of like a author writing the ending first, then figuring out how to get there. I tend to start with the finished idea, and work from there.
“So far, I’ve worked with somebody that has an idea. So it’s a matter of finding a way to translate that into what they want. People will come to me with dimensions. Then I come up with a couple of ideas and come up with an idea of where they want to go with it.”
The work itself is a modern, abstract, contemporary art feel for lack of a better description.
“I like preciseness about the timing of the process in getting the right color at the right time,” she said. “You actually have to stop a couple of shades earlier than the tone you want, because it builds.
“It’s hard to control the color with the flame to create a certain picture. It’s much more abstract. I can get, say magenta, and the design would come from piecing it together.”
In many ways it’s as therapeutic for the artist as she hopes it is for the patients entering or leaving the facility. Like the sound of running water or turning your creative side loose, Mahre finds the creative mind is a healthy one.
“There is a concentration factor that clears my mind of everything else. You can’t be thinking of anything else when you’re doing it,” she said.
She’s been with Kittitas Valley Healthcare for the past five years and in the business for 21.
She often times assists in surgery. She likes figuring how to diagnose and cure a patient. Her day job is about helping people with their physical aliments.
And, her side job is bringing it all together mentally, emotionally even spiritually through the mental shaping gift she developed over time because she was just too darn thrifty to buy her own.